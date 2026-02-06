Storage Post Self Storage to Open New State-of-the-Art Self-Storage Facility in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Leading self-storage company expands New York City presence with a new Brooklyn location opening in March 2026 at 109 South 5th Street

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage, a leading self-storage company, today announces the upcoming opening of its newest facility in Williamsburg. Located at 109 South 5th Street, Brooklyn, the Williamsburg location will open in March 2026, expanding Storage Post's footprint in Brooklyn and New York City.

Williamsburg, one of New York City's fastest-growing neighborhoods, continues to see substantial population and commercial growth. The addition of this cutting-edge storage facility further strengthens Storage Post Self Storage's presence in high-demand urban markets.

"Williamsburg is one of the strongest self-storage submarkets in New York City, with high density, limited supply and continued demand from both residents and local businesses," says Brandon Pierce, Director of Construction at Storage Post Self Storage. "We are committed to delivering best-in-class storage assets that combine security, premium finishes and technology to create an exceptional customer experience."

Premium Technology & Amenities

The new facility incorporates a full suite of modern features, including:

Advanced access control systems for secure customer entry

24/7 high-resolution digital surveillance throughout key areas

Technology-enabled online leasing and account management

Climate-controlled storage options for sensitive items

High-capacity elevators and wide internal corridors for effortless move-ins

Spacious loading zones for residential and commercial users

On-site retail center with packing and moving supplies

Professional on-site customer service team

Storage Post currently owns and operates 15 self-storage facilities in New York City. This location will be its 16th in the city and fourth in Brooklyn. The opening supports Storage Post's goal of adding more locations through property acquisitions over the next year.

"Our expansion into Williamsburg underscores Storage Post's vision to grow our footprint within high-density areas through property acquisitions, ensuring we meet the changing needs of thriving communities," continues Pierce.

For more information about Storage Post and its locations, visit https://www.storagepost.com/.

About Storage Post Self Storage

Storage Post is a leading self-storage company transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and Midwest and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post, visit www.storagepost.com.

