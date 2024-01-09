Storage Units Capital Opens New 766-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near Orlando

The distinctive property also features 30,000 square feet of corporate office space to serve as the company's corporate headquarters

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Units Capital, a self-storage real estate investment firm, announced today the grand opening of its latest Class A self-storage property located in the Orlando suburb of Ocoee.  

"We are very proud to open our newest and most unique self-storage facility," said Sean Casterline, channel marketing director for Storage Units Capital. "Given its proximity to several local high-growth markets, we believe the site is well-positioned to capitalize on many of the strategic advantages that self-storage may offer. Additionally, with our corporate office space and other standout elements including temperature-controlled drive-through and keyless app-based access, this facility is an excellent representation of the superior properties that Storage Unit Capital can offer to our investors and customers seeking state of the art self-storage solutions."

Situated at 9000 West Colonial Drive, the Class A self-storage property sits on three acres with a total of 79,605 usable square feet and 766 total units. The site includes a host of unique features, including three levels of climate-controlled units, along with drive-through temperature-controlled access to self-storage units. Additionally, the facility contains two retail spaces on the bottom level and boasts 30,000 square feet of corporate office space for Storage Units Capital and Rapid Construction Solutions, its affiliate, on the fourth level.

Along with the completion of this latest property, Storage Units Capital's southeastern growth continues with self-storage properties under construction in Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Vero Beach, Sebring and Cocoa that will expand its portfolio to 15 properties with approximately 15,000 units.

About Storage Units Capital
Storage Units Capital is a self-storage real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of state of the art self-storage facilities across the southeast United States. Storage Units Capital aims to provide modern, never-before-seen features for its users and income and growth potential for its investors. The company currently manages more than 6,500 units with more than $200 million in assets under management. To learn more, visit storageunitscapital.com

