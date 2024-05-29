Storage Units Income Fund II Increases Additional Preferred Return to 5%

Fund also concurrently lowered ongoing offering fees by 5%

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Units Capital, a self-storage real estate investment firm, announced today that Storage Units Income Fund II, LLC has increased the additional preferred return to 5% for investments made on or after May 1, 2024. Additionally, the fund has lowered the ongoing management, acquisition, disposition and advisory fees by a total of 5%.

"Self-storage has been among the strongest commercial real estate performers for more than 20 years," said Sean Casterline, channel marketing director for Storage Units Capital. "These changes further align interests and reflect confidence in our ability to deliver compelling investment outcomes."

The fund's existing 10% annualized preferred return that is paid quarterly is unchanged. The 5% annualized additional preferred return is paid upon a property liquidity event.

Storage Units Income Fund II seeks to raise $25 million in equity from accredited investors and intends to utilize the proceeds to make ongoing investments in self-storage facilities predominantly located in high-demand markets in the southern part of the United States.

Securities are offered through Arete Wealth Management LLC and is being conducted on a best efforts basis pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

About Storage Units Capital

Storage Units Capital is a self-storage real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of state-of-the-art self-storage facilities across the southeast United States. Storage Units Capital aims to provide modern, never-before-seen features for its users and income and growth potential for its investors. The company currently manages more than 6,500 units with more than $200 million in assets under management. To learn more, visit storageunitscapital.com.

Contact: Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

(949) 427-1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Storage Units Capital