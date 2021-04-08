StorageMart Acquires Melbourne, FL Storage Facility

MELBOURNE, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart adds a mix of regular and climate controlled storage units with the recent acquisition of a CubeSmart Self Storage facility in West Melbourne, Florida.

The latest acquisition in a period of rapid expansion after a refinancing deal late last year, the property will be upgraded to deliver on the StorageMart brand promise of easy, clean, well-lit self storage products and award-winning customer service. In the coming months, upgrades will include improvements to loading accessibility and enhancements to security features.

"We see this new addition to our portfolio as a strategic next step toward expanding our footprint according to the same patient, measured approach that has shown continued success over time." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com .

