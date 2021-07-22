StorageMart Expands Idaho Footprint with Acquisition in Hayden; Sets Ambitious Construction Plan

HAYDEN, Idaho, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at 3027 W Hayden Ave, Hayden, ID 83835, the new store features a wide variety of unit sizes - all with drive-up access for large and small vehicles.

An ambitious construction plan will add a new building which houses an additional 10,300 NRSF (Net Rentable Square Feet) of climate controlled storage and a leasing office - all within the first year of StorageMart operation.

The new front-facing leasing office is scheduled for construction along Hayden Ave for better street visibility and more convenient access for customers. In an effort to minimize disruption to current tenants, all existing gates and access codes will remain unchanged until completion of the climate controlled expansion phase.

After both phases of the construction plan are complete, the existing gates will be upgraded to include contactless facility access and other security enhancements.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, stalwarts of the industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com .

