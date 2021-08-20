StorageMart Expands into Baltimore County with Acquisition in Maryland

MIDDLE RIVER, Md., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Located at 3000 Eastern Blvd, Middle River, MD, 21220, the newly acquired property features a wide variety of unit sizes - all with drive-up access for large and small vehicles.

Plans for a major remodel of the entire facility include installing a new gate and fencing, new lighting, and new pavement. Customers will see improvements in their storage experience as a result of these renovations which create a more modern, accessible, and well-lit facility that better reflects the StorageMart promise of easy, clean storage solutions and friendly customer support.

The new StorageMart facility is located at the crossroads of Eastern Blvd and White Marsh Blvd near Route 43 and across the street from Martin State Airport. It is a ground-level facility with vehicle parking available for cars of many sizes - including RVs and boats. The new acquisition joins our existing Maryland store at 1110 State Route 3 S in Gambrills and is in a prime location for residents and businesses seeking storage in Middle River, Essex, Nottingham, and other nearby Maryland areas.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, industry pioneers for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

