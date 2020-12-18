StorageMart Expands Into New Market With Recent Acquisition
Family owned and operated self storage company acquires two SOS Storage facilities in the Indianapolis, Indiana market, marking first entry into the state.
Dec 18, 2020, 08:00 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart adds a mix of climate controlled and standard storage units along with parking for RVs and boats with the recent acquisition of SOS Self Storage of Noblesville and SOS Storage Fishers, both located in Hamilton County, Indiana.
The acquisition is notable as it marks the expansion of the StorageMart footprint into Indiana for the first time. As with all StorageMart acquisitions, these properties will be brought into better alignment with the company's brand promises to offer customers an easy, clean, well-lit self storage experience backed by 24/7 customer service. To help ensure StorageMart delivers on these promises, the company plans to improve the lighting, enhance the on-site security and access features, and improve the customer experience with its best-in-class operating system and online customer portal.
"I'm pleased to bring StorageMart to a new market where we can serve our customers with a great mix of unit sizes, unit types, and parking for recreational vehicles - all while maintaining the same standards for excellence our company was founded on," Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.
StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who has been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through the Store it Forward program. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.
Contact: Sarah Little
573.449.0091
[email protected]
SOURCE StorageMart