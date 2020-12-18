StorageMart Expands Into New Market With Recent Acquisition

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart adds a mix of climate controlled and standard storage units along with parking for RVs and boats with the recent acquisition of SOS Self Storage of Noblesville and SOS Storage Fishers, both located in Hamilton County, Indiana.

The acquisition is notable as it marks the expansion of the StorageMart footprint into Indiana for the first time. As with all StorageMart acquisitions, these properties will be brought into better alignment with the company's brand promises to offer customers an easy, clean, well-lit self storage experience backed by 24/7 customer service. To help ensure StorageMart delivers on these promises, the company plans to improve the lighting, enhance the on-site security and access features, and improve the customer experience with its best-in-class operating system and online customer portal.