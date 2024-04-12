StorageMart Expands Midwest Presence, Welcoming New Greenwood, Indiana and Columbia, MO Facilities

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a family-owned global leader in the self storage industry, announces the acquisitions of two new facilities in Greenwood, Indiana and Columbia, Missouri. StorageMart began operating facilities in Columbia in 1999 and is excited to expand in their hometown as well as the quickly growing Indianapolis market.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in our hometown of Columbia, MO and our Indianapolis market." - Alex Burnam Post this The newest addition to the StorageMart Columbia, MO portfolio located on Creekwood Parkway. StorageMart acquires facility in Greenwood, IN, located on 994 S State Rd 135.

The new Columbia, MO facility, located at 1500 Creekwood Parkway, includes 42,200 square feet and 312 storage units with drive-up units and parking spaces tailored for vehicle storage. The Greenwood, IN facility, located at 994 S State Rd 135, includes 37,475 net rentable square feet, comprising of 238 drive-up self storage units with indoor vehicle parking, gated pin pad access, and other convenient features.

Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Acquisitions at StorageMart, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our presence in our hometown of Columbia, as well as in our Indianapolis market. These acquisitions reflect our ongoing dedication to meeting the evolving storage needs of our communities. We look forward to serving our customers with the same level of excellence they have come to expect from StorageMart."

The new facilities will undergo enhancements to align with StorageMart standards to ensure a clean and seamless storage experience for customers. By investing in this expansion, StorageMart reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-tier storage solutions while fostering growth and development in their local regions.

About StorageMart: As the largest privately-owned self storage company globally, StorageMart provides clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service. Through the "Store it Forward" charitable giving program, StorageMart actively gives back to the communities it serves. Learn more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

[email protected]

SOURCE StorageMart