StorageMart Expands Reach: Unveiling Two New Facilities in Established Markets

COLUMBIA, Mo., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a globally recognized family-owned leader in the self-storage industry, is pleased to announce the inauguration of four strategically located facilities in the United States. Targeting substantial growth in 2024, StorageMart expanded its network to include new locations in Iowa and Virginia, reinforcing its presence in established markets.

StorageMart acquires a new facility in Urbandale, IA. The latest addition to the StorageMart portfolio in Fredericksburg, VA.

These two state-of-the-art facilities, located in Fredericksburg, VA and Urbandale, IA, have a large inventory of storage available. The Fredericksburg acquisition includes 466 storage units and 66,675 square feet, while the Urbandale acquisition adds 393 storage units and 52,595 square feet of premium rentable space. StorageMart's unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled convenience and innovative storage solutions is reshaping industry standards. From drive-up and climate controlled storage to generously sized spaces tailored for boats and RVs, StorageMart's expansion represents a significant boon for local communities.

Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Acquisitions, conveyed his excitement regarding this strategic expansion, remarking, "These acquisitions underscore our dedication to expanding our operations and fulfilling the storage requirements of the communities we serve. Our existing portfolio has consistently excelled in these regions, and we are confident that these latest additions will seamlessly integrate with our established presence in those markets."

The newly acquired properties will undergo enhancements to align with StorageMart's exacting standards, including upgraded security measures, motion-sensitive LED lighting, and pavement repairs. Furthermore, these sites will undergo comprehensive renovations to ensure they uphold StorageMart's commitment to seamless, clean service. With its bold expansion plans for 2024, StorageMart is not merely setting goals; it is heralding a transformative era in the storage landscape.

