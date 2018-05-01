StorageMart Expands with Self Storage Facilities in Clive and Des Moines, IA

Columbia, MO-based company StorageMart proudly announced today the opening of two new self storage facilities in Clive and Des Moines, IA. The facilities are conveniently located, with one off Hackley Drive in Des Moines and the other on 94th Street in Clive. The new facilities offer easy access, with single level buildings and drive-up access to every unit, and represent a sizable portion of the self storage options in the area with over 100,000 square feet of rentable space and 785 units. The two new facilities bring the total number of StorageMart locations in the area to 19.

"We're growing again and are well on our way to hitting 300 stores by 2021," said Cris Burnam, StorageMart President. "We're excited to open two more locations in Clive and Des Moines and look forward to bringing easy, clean storage service to more people."

Additional great features at the new location include individual PIN-code access and video camera monitoring.

About StorageMart

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store it Forward program. In 2017, the company donated more than $159,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $370,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK and Canada. Find out more at www.storage-mart.com.

