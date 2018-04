StorageMart Grows with New Self Storage Facility in Chaska, MN

"Bringing easy, clean storage service to Chaska is a great move, and we're thrilled to offer new self storage service to the community," said Cris Burnam, President of StorageMart. "This new location is also a great Shakopee storage solution."

Additional great features that stand out at the new Chaska storage facility include individual PIN-code access, video cameras, and bright exterior lighting.

About StorageMart

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store it Forward program. In 2017, the company donated more than $159,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $370,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK and Canada. Find out more at www.storage-mart.com

