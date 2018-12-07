StorageMart Opens New Self Storage Facility in Omaha, Nebraska

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a self storage company based out of Columbia, MO, has acquired a new store in Omaha, Nebraska. The new StorageMart has excellent visibility and access to I-680 via the Maple Street exit. The facility has 100,000 square feet of rentable space with a mix of climate controlled, vehicle parking, and traditional storage solutions available.

"The North Omaha submarket is a key area of focus for our Greater Omaha investment strategy," said Alex Burnam, Real Estate Acquisitions and Development at StorageMart. "This additional facility will serve to increase StorageMart's already dominant market share within Northern Omaha and Greater Omaha, allowing us to continue providing best-in-class storage solutions for our customers throughout the area."

StorageMart will upgrade the facility so it meets the standards of StorageMart's brand promise of easy, clean, and friendly service. The renovations include the office, new gates, and pavement fixes, upgraded outdoor lighting, and interior motion-censored lighting.

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store it Forward program. In 2017, the company donated more than $159,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $370,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com

Contact: Sarah Little, sarah.little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE StorageMart

Related Links

http://www.storage-mart.com

