StorageMart suits up for NFL debut as an official partner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

" A partnership with the Chiefs made a lot of sense geographically, but really, it's our shared goal of supporting local communities that brought us together. The Chiefs do many great things to give back, and we're thrilled to have partners aligned with our values as a global company, " Sarah Little, Managing Director of Digital Marketing for StorageMart.

Central to the arrangement is the StorageMart Tackle Tracker webpage, which will begin counting the Chiefs' tackles at the start of the season. For every successful tackle, StorageMart has pledged to make a monetary donation in support of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for a projected total of $50,000 for the 2021 season.

The StorageMart Tackle Tracker is an extension of the company's Store It Forward charitable giving program, which aims to improve the quality of life for people living near StorageMart locations and beyond. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada.

"StorageMart and the Chiefs are two local brands with deep midwestern roots and a shared mission to give back to our communities - not just here in Missouri - but across the United States and even the world," Cris Burnam, StorageMart CEO.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, stalwarts of the industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com .

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

[email protected]

About the Kansas City Chiefs

Founded as the Dallas Texans in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League (AFL) by sports pioneer Lamar Hunt, the franchise moved to Kansas City in 1963 and became known as the Kansas City Chiefs. The team currently competes in the West Division of the American Football Conference (AFC) in the National Football League (NFL) and has won two World Championships – Super Bowls IV and LIV. Under the guidance of the Hunt Family and the leadership of Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, the mission of the Kansas City Chiefs is to Win with Character, Unite our Community, Inspire our Fans and Honor Tradition. For information about the Kansas City Chiefs, visit www.chiefs.com or follow @Chiefs on Twitter, Instagram, or search Kansas City Chiefs on Facebook.

Contact: Luke Shanno

Corporate Communications Manager

(816) 920-4351

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America: Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As the nation's largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers ("Bigs") and children ("Littles"), ages 5 through young adulthood in communities across the country. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

SOURCE StorageMart

Related Links

http://www.storage-mart.com

