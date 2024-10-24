StorageMart Third Party Management Opens Newly Built Self Storage Facility in Lowell, AR

LOWELL, Ark., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading global self storage provider, announces the onboarding of a newly constructed self storage facility located in Lowell, AR on W Monroe Ave under the operation of StorageMart Third Party Management. The facility will be a significant addition to the company's Third Party Management growing portfolio as their first property in Arkansas.

The facility will increase the portfolio by 691 units, with 91,400 net rentable square feet. Designed to meet the modern self storage needs of the Lowell community, it will feature standard drive-up and climate controlled units, vehicle storage, gated access, and more.

"By adding this newly built facility to our Third Party Management program, we're able to offer cutting-edge management services that ensure long-term success for self storage facility owners," stated Herby Bowman, StorageMart VP of Third Party Management. "Our Third Party Management team is quickly becoming a strong force in the industry. Along with our new Bridge Loan program for self storage developers, we've recently added locations in Colorado, Toronto, and New York City, and we're very excited to add Arkansas to the quickly expanding portfolio."

This acquisition aligns with the StorageMart commitment to provide best-in-class storage solutions in growing markets. Lowell, situated in the thriving Northwest Arkansas region, has seen a surge in population and economic development. As new residents and businesses seek flexible storage options, the addition of this state-of-the-art facility is expected to play a vital role in supporting the community's growth while addressing the increasing demand for secure and accessible storage.

StorageMart is proud to expand its Third Party Management program with this latest facility. The program offers a range of services to help property owners maximize the potential of their self-storage facilities, including revenue management, operational support, and marketing strategies tailored to the local market.

About StorageMart Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self-storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $8 billion in assets, 24 million square feet of storage space, and 215,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: https://www.storage-mart.com/self-storage-management.

About StorageMart: StorageMart is a leading provider of self storage solutions with a strong presence across the continental United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions has made us a trusted partner in the industry.

