Stord Acquires Shipwire from CEVA Logistics Extending Nationwide and Global Coverage

Acquisition expands Stord's customer base, deepens technological expertise, and establishes strong relationship with leading global logistics provider, with access to over 170 countries.

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord , The Consumer Experience Company powering seamless pre-purchase, checkout, delivery and returns for today's leading brands, announced today it has closed its acquisition of Shipwire , a subsidiary of CEVA Logistics on January 1st. This acquisition continues Stord's expansion as one of the largest fulfillment networks in volume and reach by adding an additional 12 locations, stronger presence in the EU/UK, plus continued access to CEVA's extensive global network of warehouses through Shipwire's existing logistics agreements.

Shipwire's technology division was also acquired, bringing additional expertise and capabilities to Stord's existing order management system (OMS) with proprietary B2B integrations. Furthermore, Shipwire's heavy efforts towards developing an AI-enabled platform, which is already connected to over 200+ e-commerce shopping carts, marketplaces, and ERP softwares, will also be implemented into Stord's ecosystem. This supercharges Stord's AI initiatives and builds upon Stord's previously announced investments into the space, with over 50 crucial hires across 2025 and early 2026.

Stord, The Consumer Experience Company, announced today it has closed its acquisition of Shipwire.

Founded in 2006, Shipwire focused on unlocking professional-grade warehousing, global shipping, and fulfillment to smaller and rapidly growing e-commerce brands. Over the subsequent years, Shipwire expanded its technological competencies with full-service fulfillment and shipping solutions. These services have been widely adopted by brands shipping larger and bulkier products. Shipwire has also attracted leading brands across apparel, consumer electronics, consumer goods, food & beverage, and health & beauty. Shipwire's strong performance and growth led to a 2011 acquisition by Ingram Micro, and later acquisition and integration into CEVA Logistics as part of the purchase of Ingram Micro's Commerce and Lifecycle Services division in 2022.

"Joining forces with Stord is a decisive move that accelerates our logistics technology and intelligent supply chain vision," said Marcelo Wesseler, CEO of Shipwire. "Our customers, technology, and proprietary AI applications, fit perfectly with Stord's existing customer base and impressive suite of software offerings. I look forward to a bright future for both the Shipwire teams and customers under Stord's stewardship."

Through this acquisition, Stord customers will gain improved access to the CEVA Logistics global network, as CEVA manages more than 120M square feet of contract logistics warehouse space around the world. Newly acquired Shipwire customers will now enjoy accelerated AI software development timelines across existing OMS, WMS, EDD, and more, while also realizing Stord's market-leading consumer experiences and parcel pricing.

"By acquiring Shipwire, Stord is even better positioned to help brands of all sizes deliver unparalleled consumer experiences on every order, every time, anywhere in the world," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "This unification brings together two of the most accomplished technological companies in the fulfillment space, and will set Stord to be the dominant AI-leader as brands race to find and implement the technology they will need to stay competitive. I am elated to welcome both the teams and the customers to Stord, and look forward to accomplishing amazing things together."

This acquisition follows the successful integrations of Fulfillment Works , ProPack , Pitney Bowes E-Commerce Fulfillment , and most recently Ware2Go from UPS into Stord's network. These acquisitions continue to reinforce Stord as one of the most dominant fulfillment providers in overall volume and the leading developer of e-commerce technologies. These acquisitions are strategic, accretive expansions to Stord's comprehensive approach to commerce enablement, which has cemented Stord as The Consumer Experience Company.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a record breaking Black Friday Cyber Monday performance with a 54% year-over-year increase on Black Friday and 51% increase in orders on Cyber Monday, all while reducing click-to-ship times by over an hour on every order. Stord also recently announced a massive multi-year investment in Kentucky, building out a new fulfillment center and hiring over 500 new employees.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Stord

Stord is The Consumer Experience Company powering seamless checkout through post-delivery by providing comprehensive commerce-enablement across high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for omnichannel brands. Stord manages over $10 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. Stord is leveling the playing field for all brands to deliver the best consumer experience at scale.



With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive sustained customer loyalty. Stord's end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.

Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, True Classic, Native, Seed Health, quip, goodr, Sundays for Dogs, and more trust Stord to deliver industry-leading consumer experiences on every order. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Strike Capital, Baillie Gifford, and Salesforce Ventures.

