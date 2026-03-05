Stord Unveils AI Assistants to Power the Next Era of Commerce Operations

StordAI adds Chat, Search, and Feed - giving e-commerce brands intelligent assistants built on real commerce data, helping teams move faster and scale with confidence. Chat launches in beta today.

ATLANTA, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord, The Consumer Experience Company, powering seamless pre-purchase, checkout, delivery, and post-purchase experiences for leading brands, today announced a major expansion of StordAI - adding Chat, Search, and Feed capabilities that transform raw operational data into real-time intelligence, actionable insights, and clear recommendations across the entire commerce stack, all through a conversational interface.

The same experience available in modern leading AI technology, to search, learn, and action through conversation, is now available in ecommerce operations. These assistants are a meaningful step forward in how brands operate, providing intelligence that helps teams cut through operational noise, surface critical insights faster, and turn the complexity of modern fulfillment into a scaling advantage.

The suite launches with three interconnected assistants:

Chat (a conversational AI launching in beta today)

(a conversational AI launching in beta today) Search (a universal context-aware discovery engine for any order, any data, any insight)

(a universal context-aware discovery engine for any order, any data, any insight) Feed (a personalized intelligence stream that surfaces opportunities and risks before they become problems).

Together, they give growing brands a new kind of operational clarity that previously did not exist.

Why This Matters: Commerce Is Broken

E-commerce operations today run on fragmented data, siloed systems, and human intuition stretched to its limit. The numbers tell the story:

$1.77 trillion in global losses from inventory distortion, out-of-stocks and overstocks that erode margin and destroy customer trust 1 .

in global losses from inventory distortion, out-of-stocks and overstocks that erode margin and destroy customer trust . 70% of shopping carts abandoned , with delivery clarity the most-cited decision factor 2 .

, with delivery clarity the most-cited decision factor . 58% of consumers demand estimated delivery dates , but only 1% of brands provide them 3 .

, but only 1% of brands provide them . 25–35% of support tickets are "Where Is My Order?" inquiries, exceeding 50% during peak 4 .

inquiries, exceeding 50% during peak . 38.6% of retailers cancel 1 in 10 orders due to inventory inaccuracies5.

Every one of these failures traces back to the same root cause: brands are making critical decisions with incomplete information, on systems that were never designed to think.

"Brands today are running 21st-century consumer expectations on 20th-century infrastructure. The data to solve these problems has been trapped in silos for decades. Stord's vertically integrated platform brings it all in one place. What's been missing is the intelligence layer to make it useful, autonomous, and state-of-the-art. That's what this next chapter of StordAI delivers."

- Sean Henry, CEO & Co-Founder, Stord

What's New: Three Capabilities, One Intelligence

This expansion of StordAI introduces three tightly integrated capabilities, each designed to eliminate a different layer of operational friction:

1. Chat — Your Team's Smartest Assistant [LIVE IN BETA TODAY]

Chat is a conversational AI assistant embedded directly into the Stord platform. Ask it anything about your business, in plain language, and get an instant, data-grounded answer.

What it does: Chat connects to every layer of operational data including orders, inventory, shipments, carrier events, routing logic, compliance rules, and historical performance and synthesizes answers in seconds that would otherwise take teams hours or days of cross-referencing reports, exporting spreadsheets, and scheduling meetings.

Real examples brands can ask today:

"Why was order #482901 delayed and what carrier was responsible?"

"What is our real available-to-promise inventory on SKU 1423 across all nodes?"

"Which SKUs are trending toward stockout this week?"

"Can we run a flash sale on Product X without overselling?"

"How is this product performing vs. forecast in the Southeast region?"

Why it's different: Unlike generic AI assistants, Chat is built on real commerce data: millions of actual shipment events, billions of dollars of transactions flowing through Stord's network. Every answer is grounded in a brand's operational reality, not hallucinated from a general-purpose model. Type a question and get a synthesized answer.

Chat is available free to all Stord customers and rolling out this week.

2. Search — One Bar to Find Anything [COMING Q2 2026]

Search is a universal discovery engine that replaces the need to navigate across multiple systems, dashboards, and reports. One search bar. Any order. Any data point. Any insight.

What it does: Search provides context-aware results that understand commerce operations. Type an order number and see its full lifecycle. Type a SKU and see inventory positions, velocity, and risk signals. It unifies OMS, WMS, ERP, carrier, and CX data into a single point of access.

3. Feed — Intelligence That Comes to You [COMING Q2 2026]

Feed is a personalized intelligence stream that eliminates dashboard fatigue. Instead of logging in and hunting for problems, Feed surfaces what matters most, proactively. Brands can easily restructure the feed through Chat interface to create goals while ensuring clarity on daily demands.

What it does: Feed monitors operations continuously and delivers prioritized, actionable alerts: inventory risk signals, delivery disruptions, promotion performance anomalies, demand shifts, and emerging opportunities. It learns what each user cares about and adapts over time.

Why it matters: Today, operators check dashboards reactively. Feed flips that model allowing problems and opportunities to be discovered well before they become a disruption.

The Vision: Intelligence That Grows with Your Brand

This expansion of StordAI represents a significant step in Stord's AI roadmap, giving brands intelligent assistants today that lay the foundation for what comes next. The immediate value is clear: teams spend less time digging through data and more time making high-impact decisions.

"Generic AI doesn't solve commerce problems. AI grounded in real operational data does. StordAI is built on tens-of-millions of real shipment events and billions of dollars of commerce flowing through our system. Today, we are giving brands the assistants they've been asking for. - Sean Henry, CEO & Co-Founder, Stord

This trajectory is what positions Stord as the leader in AI-powered e-commerce; built not just on technology, but on the unmatched depth and breadth of real-world commerce data that trains, validates, and grounds every AI capability.

Built on a Proven AI Foundation

Today's expansion builds on StordAI's existing portfolio of AI-powered tools already in production:

Estimated Delivery Dates (EDD) - Dynamic, AI-powered shipping predictions that increase checkout conversion.

- Dynamic, AI-powered shipping predictions that increase checkout conversion. Intelligent Order & Inventory Summaries - Instant natural-language explanations of any order's status and routing.

- Instant natural-language explanations of any order's status and routing. Workflow Automations - AI-optimized routing, kitting, and exception handling rules.

- AI-optimized routing, kitting, and exception handling rules. Instant Compliance Code Recommendations - Automated product classification for regulatory accuracy.

Chat, Search, and Feed expand these capabilities under one intelligence layer, making the whole dramatically greater than the sum of its parts.

Q & A with Sean Henry, CEO & Co-Founder

Q: What's new with StordAI, in the simplest terms?

A: We've expanded StordAI with three new capabilities that turn the massive amount of data we already capture — across orders, inventory, shipping, compliance, and more — into instant, usable intelligence. Chat lets you ask questions in plain English. Search lets you find anything instantly. Feed tells you what you need to know before you even ask. Together, they help brands operate faster and scale with confidence.

Q: Why launch this now? What's changed in the market?

A: Two things converged. First, the AI technology matured to the point where we can deliver grounded, reliable answers from complex operational data, not generic chatbot responses. Second, the pressure on brands has never been higher. Consumer expectations keep rising, margins keep compressing, and the operational complexity of omnichannel fulfillment is overwhelming teams. Brands need intelligence, not more dashboards. This next iteration of StordAI delivers exactly that.

Q: How is this different from other AI tools in e-commerce?

A: Most AI in e-commerce is surface-level consisting of generic models plugged into a single function like demand forecasting or customer service chatbots. StordAI is different because it sits across the entire commerce stack. It's trained on real operational data from billions of dollars of actual transactions. It is plugged into real-world execution and can take real-time action on packages and operations moving in the physical world. It is a manifestation of "PhysicalAI". That grounding is everything.

Q: Is this available to all Stord customers? What does it cost?

A: Chat launches in beta today and will be available to all Stord customers. We want every brand on our platform to experience what AI-powered operations feel like. Search and Feed will roll out to customers in Q2 2026.

Q: What can brands literally do with Chat on day one?

A: From today, any brand on Stord can open Chat and start asking questions about their operations: order status, inventory levels, shipping performance, carrier issues, SKU trends, promotion risks, regional performance, anything they'd normally need to dig through reports or schedule a meeting to answer. The response is instant, grounded in their actual data, and synthesized in plain language.

Q: What is Stord's long-term AI vision?

A: StordAI is about giving brands the most capable AI in e-commerce.This is AI that helps teams move faster, see more clearly, and make better decisions at scale.

Q: What makes Stord uniquely positioned to lead AI in e-commerce?

A: Data. Full stop. Stord powers the full commerce lifecycle including pre-purchase, checkout, fulfillment, delivery, post-purchase, and more for the world's most demanding brands. That means we have the deepest, richest dataset in the industry: millions of shipment events, inventory movements, carrier interactions, and customer signals. AI is only as good as the data it's built on. Our data is unmatched, and so is the intelligence we can deliver.

About Stord

Stord is the consumer experience company powering seamless pre-purchase, checkout, delivery, and post-purchase for today's leading brands. Stord's integrated platform combines fulfillment, freight, and technology into a single commerce engine, enabling brands to deliver the kind of consumer experience that builds loyalty and drives growth. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Stord serves hundreds of brands across its global fulfillment network.

For more information, visit stord.com .

