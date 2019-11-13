STORD Continues Rapid Expansion, Welcoming Industry Experts in Supply Chain and Technology from the Atlanta Area to Grow In-House Expertise Team

Since relocating to Atlanta's historic Biltmore Hotel following their Series A funding earlier this year, STORD has doubled the team, adding 20 new employees with supply chain and technology experience. "As our customers and team continue to scale," says CEO and co-founder Sean Henry, "we're taking advantage of our proximity to local Atlanta talent to expand our in-house expertise."

David was most recently at BetterCloud, where he held the Chief Technology Officer position for over seven years, leading a 100-person technology organization across 16 teams to build the world's first multi-SaaS Operations product. Prior to BetterCloud, David was Director of Cloud Services at Cloud Sherpas, a cloud-computing advisory and technology services company acquired by Accenture. As VP of Engineering, David will be responsible for managing and scaling STORD's software platform capabilities and integrations.

Steve joins from Amazon, where he spent seven years in senior management positions and led the creation of Amazon's Prime Free Same-Day fulfillment network. Prior to Amazon, Steve was the head of transportation strategy at Grainger, a $16B market cap industrial supply and inventory management company. Steve will bring his experience in strategic supply chain planning for customer experience and scalability to STORD's operations and supplier relations teams as VP of Supply Chain.

STORD also recently welcomed Toyin Adon-Abel Jr., Director of Marketing, and Austin Pauls, Director of Finance. Before joining STORD, Toyin was Director of Marketing at Universal Pure, and Austin held a senior finance management position at WeWork.

"We're excited to welcome new leadership to the team," says Jacob Boudreau, CTO and co-founder. "We can use the knowledge they're bringing with them from their respective fields to continually improve our customers' experience."

About STORD

STORD is the pioneer of Networked Distribution, a digital warehousing and distribution network that gives leading brands true visibility and control over their inventory. Powered by a nationwide network of 3PL partners, innovative software and logistics expertise, STORD's solution makes it easy for shippers in all industries to build, expand and optimize their distribution. STORD was founded in 2015 and is based in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.stord.com .

About Networked Distribution

Networked Distribution is a warehousing and distribution model that gives modern shippers a holistic, long-term solution to move their goods seamlessly. This model offers shippers greater automation, agility, and intelligence where there was previously manual work, long contracts, no visibility, and short-term fixes. Benefits include faster delivery, lower costs, improved visibility, and greater efficiency.

