Stord Welcomes Tom Barone as President and Chief Commercial Officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stord, the Cloud Supply Chain leader, today announces the appointment of its first President and Chief Commercial Officer Tom Barone. This news comes amid great momentum for Stord: the company has continued to enhance its suite of logistics services and technology offerings, including announcing a vendor- and sales channel-agnostic software platform, Stord One Commerce ; comprehensive, port-to-porch logistics capabilities ; an expansion of its first-party and third-party facility network capacity; and more. Tom brings seasoned industry leadership to Stord as it continues its high-growth trajectory, bringing its Cloud Supply Chain offering to scaling DTC, B2B, and omnichannel brands.

"Stord has been in a period of immense hypergrowth as brands require more agile, connected, and rapid fulfillment to increase customer satisfaction and their bottom line," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "A relentless focus on creating value for customers is foundational to Stord. With Tom's appointment, we look forward to aligning all of our go-to-market and external-facing functions, throughout the entire customer lifecycle, under a proven leader with vast experience across both technology and logistics and a deep understanding of today's omnichannel brands."

Tom brings a wealth of experience to Stord, with more than 20 years in the e-commerce industry focused on technology and supply chain—including senior executive roles at CommerceHub, Radial (fka eBay Enterprise and GSI Commerce), and more. As CRO at CommerceHub, for example, he was instrumental in scaling the company through its investment by Insight Partners at a $1.9 billion valuation. As Vice President of the North American Operations business for eBay Enterprise, he was responsible for a $700M fulfillment, transportation, customer care, and omnichannel software business, leading significant growth and increases in client satisfaction.

Prior to that, as SVP of Client Services at GSI Commerce, he led their growth to help scale roughly $1 billion in revenue, and was a key leader in supporting GSI Commerce through its acquisition by eBay in a $2.4 billion deal. Tom holds an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.

"Stord's vision of a Cloud Supply Chain solution is a true paradigm shift for the industry, enabling a fully-integrated, infinitely-elastic, and consistently-optimized supply chain delivered as a scalable utility, in place of the currently inflexible, disconnected, and expensive pieces currently plaguing brands," shared Tom Barone, CCO of Stord. "I'm excited to join Stord in bringing this vision to life and making a difference for any brand requiring logistics services and technology."

This appointment also marks a trend of retail, technology, and supply chain experts joining Stord to execute on its mission of making supply chain a competitive advantage for all brands. Tom joins top industry leaders, including Steve Swan, COO (formerly Amazon); Shyam Sundar, VP of Engineering (formerly Amazon, Zendesk, and Mapbox); Bradley Weill, VP of Product (formerly Walmart and Apple); Sarah Feulner, VP of People (formerly Bumble and ARM); Mark Satisky, Interim CFO (formerly NCR); and Mario Paganini, VP of Marketing (formerly Shippo).

