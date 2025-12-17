Store Brands Month Kicks Off January 1

Nationwide campaign highlights the quality, value, and variety of store brand products helping shoppers stretch their budgets year-round

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Brands Month returns January 1 with a nationwide, consumer-focused awareness campaign designed to spotlight the quality, innovation, and value of store brand products, just as shoppers look for smart ways to save after the holiday season.

Surveys have shown shoppers who purchased store brands saved an average of 25%-30% on their grocery bill.

Created by the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), Store Brands Month is an industry-wide initiative that educates consumers about the breadth of private label products available across all retail formats, including supermarkets, club and convenience stores, drug chains, mass merchants, and online platforms.

From stocking up during cold and flu season to preparing affordable, nutritious meals or organizing the home for the new year, shoppers will find store brand options across food and nonfood categories at their favorite retail destinations.

Consumer surveys consistently show that shoppers can save between 25% and 30% by choosing store brand products, without sacrificing quality or performance.

Retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers nationwide will support Store Brands Month through in-store signage, digital promotions, email marketing, and social media campaigns encouraging shoppers to explore, try, and buy store brands.

To further amplify the campaign, PLMA has developed a comprehensive digital toolkit for members and retail partners available at storebrandsmonth.com and is collaborating with leading social media influencers to promote Store Brands Month on Instagram at @StoreBrandsMonth. The influencer program is designed to reach millions of consumers nationwide with authentic content that highlights the quality and value of retailers' own brand products.

