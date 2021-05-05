Storegga Selects New Financial Management Solution to Support its Growing Project Portfolio

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Storegga has chosen a suite of Infor applications — to be implemented by Infor gold channel partner Progressive TSL — to support its development of net zero infrastructure.

Backed by private investment, Storegga is progressing a range of multi-partner, net zero infrastructure initiatives, including as lead developer of the Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Hydrogen Project in north east Scotland.

Storegga recognised that its rapidly growing portfolio required a robust solution to support its accounting, financial reporting and procurement. This includes provision of accurate, timely financial statements to its joint venture and investment partners.

Key requirements of the new financial management system include:

Joint venture reporting

Multi-country and multi-currency

Automated cutback process

Automation and administrative efficiency

Storegga selected Progressive TSL to implement the Infor SunSystems, Infor EAM and Infor OS (Operating Services) platform.

Learn more about Infor SunSystems: https://www.infor.com/solutions/erp/sunsystems

Learn more about Infor EAM: www.infor.com/solutions/assets/eam

Progressive's implementation of Infor SunSystems, alongside Infor EAM, will provide Storegga with a powerful financial management and procurement solution, with Infor OS for mobile application access and financial approvals on the go. Progressive TSL can also configure Infor EAM to include other features such as Asset Maintenance as Storegga's operations develop.

"The team at Progressive TSL are excited to be contributing to these pioneering net zero projects," said Chris Walcot, Progressive TSL's CEO. "We have much experience supporting energy companies during periods of rapid growth through acquisitions and innovation, where there is need to quickly implement and consolidate subsidiary systems. We are well placed to support Storegga on this journey."

Jim Perry, financial management specialist at Infor, said, "Infor's integrated data architecture will provide Storegga with unparalleled transparency and visibility into their business operations as well as accurate and actionable financial reporting. We can support their joint venture accounting needs today, as well as other partner-oriented business models in the future."

About Storegga

Storegga exists to pioneer carbon reduction and removal projects for the net zero world. It aims to champion and deliver CCS, hydrogen, and other subsurface renewable projects in the UK and internationally to accelerate carbon emission reductions. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Pale Blue Dot Energy, Storegga is the lead developer of the Acorn Project in north east Scotland, providing essential infrastructure to help the UK and Europe meet net zero targets.

For more info on Storegga, visit www.storegga.earth.

For more information on the Acorn CCS and Hydrogen Project, visit theacornproject.uk.

About Progressive TSL

Progressive is a business consultancy specialising in implementation and support of finance, supply chain and asset management solutions for asset-intensive industries (including energy, mining & extraction, and engineering services) across the globe. It has held gold channel accredited Infor Partner status (Infor SunSystems, Infor EAM and Infor OS) since 2014. Visit https://progressive-tsl.com/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. Visit www.infor.com.

For more information

Richard Moore

Infor PR Manager, EMEA

+44 7976 111 243

[email protected]

Chris Walcot, CEO, Progressive TSL

Email [email protected]

+44 20 3696 8290

Alison Richards, Marketing & PR

Email [email protected]

Telephone +44 20 3696 8290

