Storelocal® Innovation Summit 2024 - Celebrating 10 Years of Innovation in the Self-Storage Industry

Jan. 29, 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Annual Storelocal Innovation Summit Presented by Tenant Inc., will take place on Feb. 1-2, 2024, at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California.

This annual event provides Storelocal Storage founders, members, and partners with a chance to come together as a community to learn, plan for the future, brainstorm, and network with some of the most innovative and forward-looking self-storage operators in the industry. The Innovation Summit is especially important for individual storage operators who are interested in competing with much larger storage conglomerates.

"This year's Innovation Summit is a landmark event for Storelocal, as it is our 10th anniversary. We have grown to more than 1,500 member facilities in these past 10 years. Our mission from day one has been to help independent operators compete with the publicly-traded conglomerates that have been swallowing up their competition and consolidating overall market share in the industry all this time. The fact that we're celebrating our 10th Innovation Summit this year is a true testament to the power of strength in numbers," said Travis Morrow, CEO of Storelocal.

Attendees that make it to the 10th year of the Storelocal Innovation Summit will benefit from:

  • Storelocal Storage Operating Models
  • The Tenant Inc. User Conference
  • Industry Panels and Guest Speakers
  • Networking Events

Event sponsors include Tenant, Inc., and Janus International.

Storelocal Members interested in registering for the event can do so here.

About Storelocal 
Storelocal is a membership organization created to empower independent self-storage owners and operators to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace. Storelocal members gain access to a multitude of discounts, enabling them to lower operational costs and increase profits through access to best-in-class products and services, in-house technology development, vendor partnerships, and Storelocal Storage brand licensing.

In addition to membership, Storelocal offers the ability to join the Storelocal Storage brand, a program that offers self-storage owners a complete Ops-in-a-Box platform, including Tenant, Inc.'s state-of-the-art property management software, branding elements, and storage rental websites on the storelocal.com domain with recognized domain authority.

With more than 1,500 members and a real estate value worth more than $10 billion, Storelocal is stronger than ever, and you're invited to become a part of it.

About Tenant Inc.
Tenant Inc. offers a cloud-based, all-in-one vertical SaaS technology solution, purpose-built for the self-storage industry. Tenant Inc. provides a single platform of storage facility management software, storage rental websites, marketing, and other technology solutions that give self-storage operators everything they need to run their business across point of sale, operations, and online rentals.

