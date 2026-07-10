Storelocal Storage® Expands Their Portfolio with New Storage Facilities Across Texas, California, and Arizona

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storelocal Storage®, a unique storage business model which provides the tools and support for storage owners such as a recognized brand, powerful technology, an established online presence, and marketing, has expanded their portfolio with new storage facilities in multiple states.

Storelocal Storage continues to expand its nationwide self-storage network with several newly opened and newly acquired facilities across Texas, California, and Arizona. These locations bring modern storage solutions, RV and boat parking, climate-controlled units, and advanced technology to growing communities while combining local ownership with the benefits of a national brand.

Each facility joined the Storelocal Storage network to gain access to industry-leading marketing, operational support, and customer-focused technology designed to improve the storage experience for both operators and tenants.

Storelocal Storage — Irving, Texas

Conveniently located in Irving, Texas, Storelocal Storage Irving transformed a former Fry's Electronics building into a state-of-the-art self-storage facility featuring more than 183,000 rentable square feet and 1,756 storage units.

The storage facility offers indoor climate-controlled storage, drive-up units, luxury enclosed RV garages with electrical hookups, and covered RV parking with power access. Unique unit sizing options give customers additional flexibility for personal, business, and vehicle storage needs.

"This project was a true collaboration between our development and construction teams, transforming an existing building into a thoughtfully designed storage facility," said Genevieve. "By integrating RV parking, drive-up access, and a wide range of unit sizes and price points, we created a space that gives customers flexibility without compromise."

Storelocal Storage — Madera County, California

Centrally located within the rapidly growing Tesoro Viejo master-planned community in Madera County, California, this Class A storage facility delivers premium amenities and advanced technology to California's Central Valley.

The property features climate-controlled and drive-up storage units, fully enclosed RV and boat storage, covered and uncovered parking, and Noke smart access technology that allows tenants to control entry from their mobile devices.

Additional amenities include three gated access points, motion-sensor lighting, a wash station for RVs and boats, a sewer dump station, propane services, and 24/7 tenant access.

"In order to acclimate to the beauty of the Tesoro Viejo community, our partners went to great lengths to plan the site layout and amenities," said Randel Mathias. "We were concerned with accommodating the community, and as such, we made certain to match the building quality and to provide all of the conveniences that can be offered by a Class A self storage facility."

By joining Storelocal Storeage, the facility combines modern technology with customer-first service and operational support.

Storelocal Storage — Cibolo, Texas

Conveniently located in Cibolo, Texas, Storelocal Storage Cibolo recently celebrated its grand opening after extensive renovations, which modernized the property and enhanced the customer experience.

The upgraded facility features improved security, enhanced accessibility, and modernized storage options designed for local residents and businesses.

"We are super excited to complete our renovations and bring this facility back to life with state-of-the-art upgrades!" said Collin Gee. "We look forward to working with those in the community and strive to bring the customer a great experience."

As the first Storelocal-branded property operated by G4 Investors LLC, the facility joined the Storelocal network to gain access to national marketing resources and operational tools while maintaining strong local community relationships.

Storelocal Storage — Benson, Arizona

Conveniently located in Benson, Arizona, Storelocal Storage Benson officially opened in 2026 as a newly developed storage and vehicle parking facility serving residents, travelers, and businesses throughout Southern Arizona.

The property includes 200 new storage units and 100 RV, boat, and vehicle parking spaces designed to provide secure and flexible storage solutions in a clean, modern environment.

"We're excited to open this brand-new facility and bring more storage and parking options to the Benson community," said Lindsey Barrett, Marketing Specialist. "With 200 new units and 100 boat, RV, and vehicle parking spaces, this location is built to support the growing needs of the area."

The Benson location also marks the first Storelocal-branded facility operated by Storage IQC.

About Storelocal

Storelocal Storage®, is a unique business model specifically designed to allow independent storage operators to compete with much larger REITs. Joining the Storelocal Storage brand enables owners to gain the benefits of a national brand while maintaining individual ownership. The program provides storage owners with the tools and support they need to succeed, including a recognized brand, powerful technology, a dominant online presence, and marketing resources.

SOURCE Storelocal Storage