Stork Club Announces Partnership with Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club, a pioneering family-building benefits solution, today announced its partnership with Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado, the first fertility practice in Colorado to adopt TMRW technology, which created the world's first and only FDA-cleared, automated platform for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos.

One in eight women of reproductive age may face problems when trying to conceive a child, and one in six couples have trouble conceiving, which can cause physical, emotional and financial challenges.

"Conceptions is focused on one thing: Helping hopeful parents bring home a healthy baby. Live birth rates that exceed the national average, dedication to advanced technology and compassionate patient care set Conceptions apart as one of the leading fertility clinics in the country. A partnership with Stork Club provides patients greater access to high-quality family-building care," said Mark Bush, MD, FACOG, FACS, the Medical Director and CEO at Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado.

Stork Club modernizes healthcare for families and allows people to plan their families on their terms. The company also extends traditional employee insurance benefits, and employers can choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs.

Through Stork Club's partnership with Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado, patients can access virtual care, a state-of-the-art laboratory, a Center/Institute of Excellence with Optum and Aetna, and SART members in good standing. Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado's four locations, including Denver, Littleton, Lone Tree and Lafayette, have all exceeded US benchmarks for live birth per embryo transfer.

The team at Conceptions includes:

Mark Bush , MD, FACOG, FACS

, MD, FACOG, FACS Robert Greene , MD, FACOG

, MD, FACOG Althea O'Shaughnessy , MD, FACOG

, MD, FACOG Jasmine Chiang , MD, FACOG

, MD, FACOG Malgorzata Skaznik-Wikiel, MD, FACOG

Aimee Ferrandino , MD, FACOG

"This partnership between Stork Club and Conceptions comes at a pivotal time. High maternal mortality and the exploding cost of care have created a health and equity crisis," said Jeni Mayorskaya, CEO and founder of Stork Club. "With Conceptions joining Stork Club's clinically validated program, we can offer the widest and largest impact on Colorado's population's reproductive results."

To learn more about Stork Club's clinically validated programs, visit https://joinstorkclub.com/.

This announcement comes on the heels of Stork Club's announcement of its maternity program, backed by a clinical study that shows a significant reduction in preterm births and unnecessary C-sections.

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive family-building care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. We extend traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personalized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their family goals. Stork Club offers end-to-end solutions with support at all stages of the journey including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care and return back to work coaching. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: www.joinstorkclub.com.

About Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado

Established in 1986, Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado has long held the honor of achieving among the highest live birth rates across the country helping hopeful parents to realize their dreams of building a family. As a physician-owned fertility practice, Conceptions has a unique understanding of the needs of their patients and develops personalized and highly tailored treatment plans for each and every one of them. As a respected leader in the field of reproductive medicine, and true embracers of advanced medical technology, Conceptions offers unparalleled infertility and family-building care.

