Stork Club Reproductive Benefits Solution adds Neway Fertility and Utah Fertility Center to its National Fertility Centers of Excellence Network

Leading family-building and reproductive care management solution adds high-performance medical partners to expand access to high-quality fertility care

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club , a pioneering family-building benefits solution, today announced its partnership with high-performance fertility clinics Neway Fertility and Utah Fertility Center . The partnership gives Stork Club members access to best-in-class care at Neway's clinic on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and five Utah Fertility Center clinics in Utah and Idaho.

Stork Club's partner clinics adhere to rigorous standards of excellence in providing fertility care and ensuring patient satisfaction. Both Neway Fertility and Utah Fertility Center have extensive expertise working with diverse patients and offer comprehensive diagnostics and cutting-edge individualized fertility treatments.

"At the core of our mission is a commitment to delivering compassionate and exceptional patient care and providing patients with the most effective treatment possible. Through our partnership with Stork Club, we're extending our access to industry-leading fertility care," said Shawn E. Gurtcheff, MD, MS and medical director at Utah Fertility Center.

Stork Club modernizes healthcare for families by allowing people to plan their families on their terms. The company also extends traditional employee insurance benefits, and employers can choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs.

Through Stork Club's partnership with Utah Fertility Center, patients can access expedited appointments for inclusive reproductive care at their locations, virtual visits with either male and female physicians, and one of the largest donor databases in the nation. Neway Fertility specializes in IVM (in vitro maturation), egg freezing and third-party reproduction.

"We continue to expand our partnerships to offer the highest level of care across the country," said Jeni Mayorskaya, CEO and founder of Stork Club. "Selecting the best clinic is a stressful part of embarking on a fertility journey. Thanks to our partnership with Neway Fertility and Utah Fertility Center, members have greater access to exceptional care throughout the country and even in rural areas, leading to improved clinical outcomes."

To learn more about Stork Club's clinically validated programs, visit https://joinstorkclub.com/ .

This announcement comes shortly after Stork Club's partnership announcement with Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado , the first fertility practice in Colorado to adopt TMRW technology.

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive family-building care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. We extend traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personalized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their family goals. Stork Club offers end-to-end solutions with support at all stages of the journey including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care and return back to work coaching. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including General Catalyst, Bowery Capital and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: www.joinstorkclub.com .

About Neway Fertility

Neway Fertility prides itself in specializing treatment to address each patient's specific fertility needs, with a strong focus on endometriosis, recurrent miscarriages, recurrent implantation failure, egg donation and gestational surrogacy. Neway treats every patient through a personalized approach to their journey through open communication with our physicians, financial transparency and a warm, boutique style environment.

About Utah Fertility Center

Utah Fertility Center empowers patients through expertise and innovation, giving them the highest chance of success in family building.

