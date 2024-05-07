Stork Club Reproductive Care Benefits Expands its Centers of Excellence Provider Network with GENESIS Fertility & Reproductive Medicine

The Stork Club members will now have access to an additional fertility provider — GENESIS Fertility & Reproductive Medicine, a nationally recognized Center of Excellence for the treatment of infertility with multiple locations in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island that serve members throughout the greater New York City and New Jersey area. GENESIS has received special recognition from RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association for its role in advocating for all New Yorkers.

Stork Club attributes its excellent performance to its care model — managed care via Centers of Excellence (COE). The model consists of two main components:

Centers of Excellence Network: Stork Club enables its members to receive care from thousands of providers in the U.S. that meet rigorous performance criteria. Stork Club helps steer patients to fertility clinics that drive better outcomes while still giving patients the flexibility to select a provider of their choice.

Clinically designed pre-packaged care: When receiving care at those clinics, Stork Club patients have all the necessary elements of care to conceive a child covered and pre-negotiated for them in advance, so patients don't skip critical services based on their out-of-pocket cost and instead can focus on what matters — their health and growing their family.

As a result, employers get the highest quality care for the best price, while covered employees achieve their family-building goals faster and with a lower out-of-pocket cost — a win-win for everyone.

"We continue to expand our partnerships to offer the highest level of care across the country," said Jessica Loché-Eggert, Chief of Staff and VP of Network Growth, at Stork Club. "Selecting the best clinics is one way we ensure our members have superior outcomes and how we outperform national averages on all key performance measures."

GENESIS Fertility & Reproductive Medicine offers specialized services to help individuals and couples with infertility, such as a psychologist with special expertise in counseling and a genetic counselor with special training in counseling about genetic diseases and the fertility procedures used to prevent transmission. GENESIS also has reproductive scientists willing to discuss with patients the laboratory techniques they use for assisted conception.

"We are excited to bring our expertise to the Stork Club members based in the New York and New Jersey area and partner with such a champion of access to high-quality care. At GENESIS, our people are what drive great care and a compassionate approach. We have been leading the way and advocating for access to fertility care for over 35 years and over a third of our staff have been with us since its inception.," said Dr. Tendai Chiware, M.D., Director, Third Party Reproduction Program, GENESIS Fertility & Reproductive Medicine.

This announcement comes on the heels of Stork Club's announcement that its Fertility Outcomes Exceed National Benchmarks and lead to more births with fewer IVF cycles and healthier births and babies.

To learn more, visit: www.joinstorkclub.com .

