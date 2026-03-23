Storm Guard Cares Assembles Packages for Families at Cook Children's Medical Center

Leading Home Exterior Brand Assembles 200 Care Packages for Pediatric Patients

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard, a national exterior restoration and construction brand recently brought together team members from across its network to support families in need at DFW's Cook Children's Medical Center. Through its philanthropic initiative, Storm Guard Cares, the brand assembled 200 care packages designed to comfort children and parents visiting the hospital's emergency department.

During the company's annual national conference, approximately 125 representatives from Storm Guard's home office and franchise locations participated in a service project benefiting the Fort Worth-based hospital, which has been caring for families in the region for more than a century. Together, the group assembled 150 "busy bags" for pediatric patients and 50 hygiene kits for parents who may unexpectedly need to stay overnight with their children.

The busy bags were designed to help children pass the time during stressful ER visits. Storm Guard volunteers prepared 75 bags for children ages 4 to 10 filled with small toys, fidget items, light-up toys, activity and coloring books, and stickers. An additional 75 bags were assembled for older children and teens ages 11 to 18, including card games, word searches, coloring books, and other activities suited to older patients. Each bag also included a handwritten card or note of encouragement from the Storm Guard team to help brighten a child's day during their hospital visit.

"Cook Children's is truly a pillar of the Fort Worth community," said Meredith Lynch, Director of People Development. "Their team has been providing world-class pediatric care to families in this region for generations, and we were honored to support the incredible work they do every day. Projects like this reflect Storm Guard's core values of showing respect for others, creating exceptional experiences, and doing the right thing while giving our franchise family the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the community where our headquarters is located."

According to the hospital's volunteer coordination team, the response from staff and families was overwhelmingly positive, with patient care teams and nurses sharing that the bags were immediately welcomed by children and parents in the emergency department.

The project was organized as part of Storm Guard's ongoing "Storm Guard Cares" initiative, which focuses on giving back to the communities the company serves.

"Storm Guard has always believed that being part of a community means showing up for people when they need it most," said Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Seeing our franchise owners and home office team come together to create these care packages was incredibly meaningful. Knowing they'll bring even a small moment of comfort to kids and families during a difficult time makes the effort truly worthwhile."

The initiative has already inspired many Storm Guard franchisees to organize similar service projects with their own teams in their local communities. The company's home office team also plans to continue the momentum throughout 2026, organizing quarterly volunteer projects supporting additional organizations across the Fort Worth area.

Founded on a commitment to service, Storm Guard continues to prioritize community involvement alongside its work helping homeowners and businesses protect and restore their properties. For more information on Storm Guard, please visit https://www.stormguardrc.com/.

About Storm Guard

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard is a full-service exterior services brand dedicated to protecting and enhancing homes from the top down. With expertise spanning roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and exterior painting, Storm Guard provides homeowners with a single, reliable partner for all their exterior needs. Rooted in craftsmanship, integrity, and community, the company continues to help families restore, maintain, and improve their homes with confidence. Today, Storm Guard operates 34 franchise locations across 17 states and continues to expand nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.stormguardrc.com.

SOURCE Storm Guard