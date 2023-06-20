Storm Guard Celebrates 20 Years of Revolutionizing Home Improvement

News provided by

Storm Guard

20 Jun, 2023, 13:22 ET

The Franchise Business Review Award-Winning roofing and construction brand continues their nationwide expansion.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – the innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is celebrating 20 years of success while continuing to expand nationwide. They provide a wide range of services for both residential and commercial properties.

Storm Guard was founded in 2003 by Jim Linehan and Al Hertling with the goal of helping families after natural disasters. Thanks to Jim's innovative approach, combined with the dedication and expertise of his team, Storm Guard began to grow as a local company. Jim decided to begin franchising Storm Guard in 2013, and they have since grown to serve families across 17 states nationwide. Through franchising, Storm Guard has been able to build a network of like-minded individuals who were passionate about providing exceptional service and prioritizing employees. In 2014, Storm Guard experienced a significant milestone when it was acquired by Bobby Cox and Glenn Lynch, bringing new resources and expertise to the company

Storm Guard prides themselves on not only providing high-quality services, but also educating and providing expertise to help home and property owners navigate the often confusing process of insurance aided restoration, as well as always keeping their clients' best interest their top priority. Storm Guard has worked over the past two decades to give roofers a positive reputation by communicating with their clients honestly and transparently.

In the last year, Storm Guard opened five new locations, bringing the total operating locations to a total of 39. They are always looking for ways to improve and guarantee the best service for their clients. They strive to create a stress-free experience by providing free inspections, alleviating the need for visits from insurance providers, and offering a 5 year warranty on each project.

Most recently, Storm Guard was named a Top Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. Over 360 franchise brands participated in Franchise Business Review's research, and the top 200 were chosen based on survey responses from franchisees. Recognitions like these truly reveal how Storm Guard works to guarantee satisfaction from both franchisees and clients.  

"This milestone is a testament to Storm Guard's achievements in reinventing the contracting industry through providing clients with the best possible service," said Shane Lynch, Storm Guard President, "Looking to the future, we hope to further enhance our brand by improving and ensuring the best prevention methods for our clients."

Storm Guard continues to look towards the future and accomplishing their goal of becoming the premier roofing contractor in the United States. Storm Guard is seeking self-driven entrepreneurs to help care for their local communities. The initial franchise fee for Storm Guard is $65,000 and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600. To learn more about Storm Guard or inquire about franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.stormguardrc.com/.

SOURCE Storm Guard

