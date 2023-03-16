Storm Guard Looks to Attract Franchisees in Illinois

Trusted Roofing and Construction Brand Plans to Open in the Prairie State

FORT WORTH, Texas , March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is taking strides to expand its essential home restoration services into Illinois for the first time. Storm Guard believes the state is the perfect new home for its brand due to Illinois having some of the most unpredictable and severe weather patterns in the U.S., including extreme storms and tornadoes. The brand currently has 39 franchise locations and is looking to add 100 franchise locations in the next five years, with Springfield, Rockford, Bloomington and Peoria as markets the brand soon hopes to enter. Storm Guard is seeking franchise partners to open more than five territories in Illinois, with one territory each in Rockford, Springfield, and Bloomington, and several in and around the Greater Chicago Metroplex.

"With the wide range of harsh weather activity Illinois experiences each year, our services are a necessity and will help Illinois home owners feel more secure when severe weather hits," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Our services will help Illinois residents to fortify their homes with honest and reputable contractors who put integrity first."

Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping an abundance of families restore their homes after storms and solve problems all property owners experience, including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind. Storm Guard takes measures to ensure their satisfaction, such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"We know the work we do is important to those who have been affected by snow fall and frigid temperatures. It's mandatory that we reach as many homeowners who need our help as we can," said Lynch. "Our services make a difference for families and homeowners across America, and we are thrilled to expand our passion for helping communities into Illinois – we just need the right partners."

Storm Guard is devoted to providing exceptional restoration services to households across the country by creating franchising opportunities. Each locally owned Storm Guard location is not only dedicated to providing the highest quality of service to the communities around them, but also to support and share their experience with other franchise owners throughout the system. Storm Guard is a family, and the company makes sure franchisees have what they need to and access to support for their best shot at success.

The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000, and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has 39 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

