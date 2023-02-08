Storm Guard Looks to Attract Franchisees in Iowa

Trusted Roofing and Construction Brand Plans to Open in Multiple Iowa Cities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is taking strides to expand its essential home restoration services into Iowa for the first time. Storm Guard believes the state is the perfect new home for its brand due to Iowa having some of the most unpredictable and severe weather patterns in the U.S.., including extreme storms and tornadoes. The brand currently has 39 franchise locations and is looking to add 100 franchise locations in the next five years, with Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids being on their list of places they want to target. Storm Guard is searching for franchise partners to open 2 territories in Iowa.

"With the wide range of temperatures, hail, tornadoes and storms that Iowa experiences each year, it's clear that our services are a necessity," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Iowa residents deserve to have their homes restored by honest and reputable contractors who put integrity first."

Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping an abundance of families restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience, including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction, such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"The work we do is crucial to the areas we serve," said Lynch. "The impact of our services has helped countless families across the nation, and we would love to expand and share our services and expertise with Iowa. This will help us to improve and positively impact these communities and the families that are a part of it."

Storm Guard is devoted to providing exceptional restoration services to households across the country by creating franchising opportunities. Each locally owned Storm Guard location is not only dedicated to providing the highest quality of service to the communities around them, but also to support and share their experience with other franchise owners throughout the system. Storm Guard is a family, and families can best find success with help from each other.

The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000, and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

For more information about Storm Guard, go to https://www.stormguardrc.com/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stormguardfranchising.com/.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has 39 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

