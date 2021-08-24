Storm Guard Named to Franchise Business Review's 2021 Culture100 List

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard- an innovative and community driven roofing and construction brand- was recently named to Franchise Business Review's second annual "Culture100" list. The list recognizes the top 100 franchise brands in a 2021 report on the Best Franchise Cultures .

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has over 35 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as in special interest reports throughout the year that identify the top franchises in specific sectors.

Storm Guard was among 224 franchise brands, representing nearly 25,000 franchise owners that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions specifically focused on leadership, core values, whether they enjoy being part of the organization, and would they recommend their franchise to others.

"The impact of the pandemic this past year on small businesses has put the spotlight on franchise culture more than ever," said Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. "Our research into hundreds of brands really shows which ones held up the best when rated by their franchise owners. The franchise companies that have the honor of being named to our Culture100 list are clearly among the best of the best franchise opportunities."

"We are incredibly proud of how strong the culture is at Storm Guard," said President of Storm Guard, Shane Lynch. "As with any company, the culture is carried out through the franchisees, which is why we look for people that are dedicated to helping their community rebuild after a disaster and to be a part of the Storm Guard family."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2021 Best Franchise Cultures .

About Storm Guard:

About Franchise Business Review:

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ . To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

