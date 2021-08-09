Storm Guard's Proven Model Leads to Continued Success

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard- an innovative and community driven roofing and construction brand- was created in 2003 with the goal of helping as many families as possible after natural disasters. After experiencing major success in the eastern part of the United States, the brand is currently looking for franchisees that are dedicated to helping their community rebuild after disaster and be a part of the Storm Guard family. The brand already has 35 locations throughout 17 states and are looking to add even more. The brand's goal is to have over 100 franchise locations in the next five years. Storm Guard is targeting markets in Oklahoma City, Cleveland, Omaha, Grand Rapids, and more of the Minnesota area. Storm Guard is coming off their best year to date, crediting their success to their continued exceptional customer service and quality work.

"We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and exceptional quality," said President of Storm Guard, Shane Lynch. "We know that our franchise system will continue to grow across America as we continue to prove to franchisees, we are the best roofing franchise in America."

Storm Guard is proud to say that many of their franchisees work directly with local charities within their area and are devoted to giving back. The brand highly values their partnership with the National Forest Foundation, in which they have committed to saving five trees per roof or 15,000 trees a year. The brand has also established themselves as a family that looks out and takes care of their own employees. They have been recognized for their outstanding company culture in which they were awarded Best Franchise Culture by the Franchise Business Review, a recognition based on survey feedback from Storm Guard franchisees. With Storm Guard's proven road map to success, they are confident in making the push to become a household name.

"Storm Guard is committed to giving back," said Lynch, "We take immense pride in the charitable work that we do throughout the local communities that we serve, and our nation as a whole. We know partnering with the National Forest Foundation is the right thing to do, giving back to the environment within an industry that takes its natural resources."

Not only is Storm Guard giving back, but they are also using the latest technology such as drones and advanced Artificial Intelligence to accurately pinpoint incoming weather and assess damages caused by natural disasters. This technology minimizes the risk of injury as there is less time spent above ground while also maintaining the integrity of the industry. All locations are physical which helps keep more money within the local economy. Storm Guard is also considered an essential business which ensures that they are pandemic resistant.

Storm Guard is on a mission to provide their exceptional restoration services to households all across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The initial franchise fee for Storm Guard is $65,000 and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

For more information about Storm Guard, go to https://www.stormguardrc.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stormguardfranchising.com/.

