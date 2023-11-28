Storm Mountain Motors Fires-Up the Engines with Upcoming "Turbos & Cocoa" Open House

Specialty car dealership holds events with exclusive access to vintage & exotic cars.

LOVELAND, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A premier destination for high-end sports and luxury automobiles, Storm Mountain Motors is thrilled to announce its upcoming "Turbos & Cocoa Open House." Fueling the passions of car enthusiasts and community members alike, the team is excited to welcome any and all car fans to visit the new Loveland showroom on Saturday, December 2nd.

Vehicles inside of showroom Todd, Owner, inside of showroom

"The Turbos & Cocoa event is the perfect opportunity to show off what Storm Mountain Motors is all about: exceptional cars and a community of fun motorheads," said Todd Erdmann, President and Owner. "We're excited to share our passion and our latest collection. We don't just sell amazing vehicles; we build friendships with other car enthusiasts. Stop by for the open house and I'll show you what we mean."

"Turbos & Cocoa" – Event Details

Where: 4270 Byrd Drive, Loveland, Colorado , at the intersection of I-25 and Crossroads Blvd.

4270 Byrd Drive, , at the intersection of I-25 and Crossroads Blvd. When: Saturday, December 2nd from noon to 4 p.m. MST .

Event highlights include:

Discover an exceptional range of sports, luxury, and classic automobiles available.

Dive into a world of automotive marvels with guided tours led by knowledgeable staff.

Experience luxury limo transport to additional showroom facilities with an even broader range of exotic and classic vehicles.

Participate in exciting giveaways and engage in family-friendly activities throughout the event.

Indulge in free hot chocolate, tasty appetizers & snacks, and other treats to keep the winter chill at bay.

The Storm Mountain Auto Experts

Todd has led a life fueled by passion and resilience. His professional journey took a pivotal turn at age 17, when the loss of his mother to cancer instilled in him a profound understanding of the importance of pursuing one's passions and making a positive impact. His entrepreneurial spirit later led him to Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson, where under his leadership the dealership not only thrived as the largest in Colorado but also gained national acclaim. In 2021, Todd's lifelong enthusiasm for unique automobiles helped found Storm Mountain Motors. His dedication to connecting other motorheads with exceptional vehicles is more than just business – it is a shared journey in creating motoring dreams.

As the COO, Fred Liske brings a lifelong passion for automotive excellence, honed from his early years spent working on classic cars. His racing background includes competing in multiple formats, like a Budweiser-sponsored rally in Mexico, while Fred's diverse business experience spans corporate and community board roles at Fortune 500 companies like Citigroup and MillerCoors. He also leads Storm Mountain Holdings which owns and operates various casinos, bars, and restaurants. Fred's current focus on optimizing customer service processes is backed by extensive experience and enthusiasm for motorsports and luxury autos.

For any updates on the upcoming open house event, with exclusive pics from the showroom, follow Storm Mountain Motors on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

About Storm Mountain Motors

Storm Mountain Motors specializes in the sale of select high-end sports, luxury, and classic vehicles. With a solid commitment to excellence, the dealership offers a smooth showroom-to-road buying and selling experience backed by efficiency, expertise, and unmatched customer service. The team's deep understanding of the automotive world along with a dazzling auto selection has already placed Storm Mountain Motors as a leading destination for discerning car enthusiasts in the region. Learn more at: www.StormMountainMotors.com.

