STORM Therapeutics to present new data on its lead program STC-15 at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium and the 37th SITC Meeting

STC-15 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the RNA methyltransferase METTL3

STORM's first-in-class lead program to enter clinical development in solid tumors in 2022

CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), the biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies targeting RNA modifying enzymes (RMEs) for oncology and other diseases, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting novel data on its lead program STC-15, a first-in-class clinical candidate, at the upcoming 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium and the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

Dr. Jerry McMahon, CEO of STORM Therapeutics commented: "We are delighted to be presenting data from our first-in-class clinical candidate STC-15, an orally bioavailable, highly selective METTL3 inhibitor at these two scientific conferences. These data provide the rationale for the development of STC-15 both as monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibition for the treatment of solid tumour malignancies. STC-15 is on track to enter a Phase 1 First-in-Human clinical study this year and will be the first molecule specifically targeting an RNA methyltransferase to enter clinical development."

Details of the conferences and presentations are as follow:

34th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium, 26-28 October, Barcelona, Spain

Session Title: New Therapies in Immuno Oncology

Poster Presentation Title: STC-15, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the RNA methyltransferase METTL3, inhibits tumour growth through activation of anti-cancer immune responses and synergises with immune checkpoint blockade

Poster Presentation Number: 345

Presenting Authors: Yaara Ofir -Rosenfeld; Oliver Rausch, PhD; Jerry McMahon; Lina Vasiliauskaite; Claire Saunders; Alexandra Sapetschnig; Georgia Tsagkogeorga; Mark Albertella; Marie Carkill; Jezrom Self-Fordham; Josefin-Beate Holz

Date & Time: Friday 28 October, 10.00 – 15.00 CET

37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, 10-12 November, Boston, USA

Session Title: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies

Poster Presentation Number: 1373

Presenting Authors: Joanna Obacz, Yaara Ofir -Rosenfeld; Oliver Rausch, PhD; Jerry McMahon; Lina Vasiliauskaite; Claire Saunders; Alexandra Sapetschnig; Georgia Tsagkogeorga; Mark Albertella; Marie Carkill; Jezrom Self-Fordham; Josefin-Beate Holz

Date & Time: Thursday 10 November, 09:00 – 21.00 EST

About STORM Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics (STORM) is a biotechnology company creating novel therapies that inhibit RNA modifying enzymes (RME) for use in oncology and other diseases. There are more than 150 RNA modifications reported and approximately 300 RNA modifying enzymes which represent novel therapeutic targets.

STORM has leveraged its first-mover advantage to establish a novel drug discovery and RNA analytics platform leading to the identification of novel targets and a proprietary pipeline of first in class small-molecule drug candidates for potential use in oncology, inflammation, viral infections and CNS diseases.

The pipeline is exemplified by STORM's METTL3 inhibitor (STC-15) for which an IND has been filed with the FDA to support initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial in cancer patients in 2022. STC-15 represents the first RNA modifying enzyme inhibitor to enter clinical evaluation in humans. Additional candidates are planned for advancement into IND-track activities in 2023.

STORM investors include M Ventures (the corporate venture capital arm of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), Pfizer Ventures, Taiho Ventures, Cambridge Innovation Capital I Limited, Seroba Life Sciences, IP Group, Fast Track Initiative (FTI) and the University of Tokyo Innovation Platform.

For more information, please visit www.stormtherapeutics.com

About STC-15

STORM's lead program STC-15 is a first-in-class clinical candidate and will be the first inhibitor of RNA modification to enter clinical development in humans. STC-15 is an oral small molecule that inhibits METTL3 which is an RNA methyltransferase implicated in oncology and other diseases. Certain RNA methyltransferase are important regulators of RNA sensing and innate immune activation and represent novel immune-regulatory targets.

STC-15 has also been shown to inhibit tumor growth through mechanisms involving anti-cancer immune responses such as changes in interferon signaling and synergy with T cell checkpoint blockade. In addition, STC-15 has shown efficacy in leukemia models via mechanisms including inhibition of leukemia stem cell function.

STC-15 is planned for initial clinical study in cancer patients with solid tumors in 2022.

