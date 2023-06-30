LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Story Matter launched The Child Prophet Lovingkindnesses Iconic Digital Deck on Deckible.

This deck brings nature, science, and spirit into one experience like no other. Each symbol came to the creator through meditation. But they are real world symbols from all over the globe and from various eras.

Story Matter Launches The Child Prophet Lovingkindnesses Iconic Digital Deck on Deckible Story Matter Launches The Child Prophet Lovingkindnesses Iconic Digital Deck on Deckible

The Lovingkindnesses original collection and artwork are in a simple design that makes it easy to use and understand. It is built to help players listen and interpret what the universe and their intuition are trying to say to them.

The back of each card has a velvety black night sky mapped with metallic gold stars. The face of each card has a symbol, the name of the symbol, and key guide words in black, on a gold background with a star border. Players can also swipe each symbol card to take a deeper dive into the meaning in three areas: 1) from the Child Source, 2) the Divination, 3) Actions that can be taken in regard to the symbol.

Because its digital, a single card can have many faces. So players can swipe the card over a third, fourth, or fifth time to find more content and dive deeper into the meaning of the symbol.

"Digital adds new dimension to the experience of card decks and you can even use them at the beach," says Story Mater founder and creator Renee Topper. When asked why she chose to make the deck available through Deckible, she said, "I was looking for a cost and eco-friendly way to make the deck accessible, even preparing to build my own app when I discovered Deckible. Their interface provides everything a card lover could want, and we get to be a part of this exciting new creative community. It's a win-win."

Deckible is a new destination platform for deck lovers, very much like Kindle or Audible. People can download it on Google Play and the Apple Store.

The Lovingkindnesses deck is a companion tool to the award-winning illustrated book for grownups healing from depression The Child Prophet.

The Child Prophet is for adults who are looking for tools to help heal childhood trauma and depression. It is a story about a woman who has lost all hope and goes to the desert to end it all when her plan is interrupted by a mysterious child.

The Child Prophet is Topper's first published illustrated parable. Her debut novel Pigment: The Limbs of the Mukuyu Tree garnered numerous awards and topped Amazon's bestseller list and USA Today's Top 20.

Story Matter -- a multi-media company founded as a creative lab in 2010 --creates meaningful, mindful stories that have social relevance. It's where truth and invention merge for good.

Publisher: Story Matter.com

Platform: Deckible

On sale: June 29, 2023

Cards: 67

ISBN – digital: 979-8-9859984-7-4

Genres: Games, Mindfulness

Press Contact: Renée Topper

Phone: (818) 506-8363

Email: [email protected]

Product link: https://www.deckible.com/card-decks/1w8-child-prophet-lovingkindnesses-iconic-deck-is-your-inner-child-trying-to-tell-you-something-renee-topper

SOURCE Story Matter