Storyblocks Introduces AI Toolkit to Empower the Modern Creator

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblocks , an unlimited, subscription-based stock media platform with video creation and workflow functionality, today introduced its AI Toolkit, new features designed to enable creators to work faster and with greater creative freedom. The toolkit integrates ElevenLabs ' voiceover capabilities and Runway 's video editing into the Storyblocks workflow, enabling creators to enhance authentic, human-created stock media rather than generating new assets from scratch.

Built on Storyblocks' library of more than six million high-quality, human-made assets, the AI Toolkit introduces advanced tools that amplify creativity rather than automate it. Featuring AI Voiceover, powered by ElevenLabs, and AI Video Editing, powered by Runway, the toolkit provides creators with faster and more intuitive ways to personalize, adapt and bring their stories to life.

"For creators, speed is everything — but never at the expense of creativity," said TJ Leonard, CEO of Storyblocks. "We built the AI Toolkit to give creators their time back and to solve one of stock media's biggest weaknesses: customization. These tools make it easier to adapt, refine and personalize content so it truly fits a creator's story and brand. Storyblocks has always been built on high-quality, human-made content, and the AI Toolkit extends that foundation, putting more creative control directly into the hands of storytellers."

Innovation through Creative Collaboration

With AI Voiceover, Storyblocks makes it easier than ever for creators to produce high-quality audio for their videos. The feature enables text-to-speech generation, voice cloning for personalized narration, and voice transformation to match different tones or styles. Additionally, leveraging Runway's Aleph model, creators can utilize AI Video Editing to modify elements such as color, lighting and backgrounds, transforming existing footage into project-ready assets in minutes. These capabilities extend the creative potential of stock media, turning Storyblocks' library into a launchpad for storytelling.

"We're thrilled to partner with Storyblocks to bring the power of Runway's Aleph model directly to their platform," said Alejandro Matamala Ortiz, Chief Design Officer and Co-founder of Runway. "From the first time we met the team, Storyblocks emphasized the importance of combining quality content and workflow tools to simplify how storytellers create digital video. The way they've integrated the Aleph model with their library represents a novel approach that will deliver unprecedented creative control. For the first time, creators will be able to modify, edit and reimagine stock video to customize it for their projects. We believe this will unlock entirely new ways of creating with confidence and speed at scale."

More than just workflow enhancements, the AI Toolkit marks a shift in how creators engage with stock media, transforming static footage into a versatile canvas for storytelling. By empowering creators to reimagine content in real-time, Storyblocks continues to push the boundaries of traditional stock media, offering new ways for creators to customize their work using AI.

Storyblocks is the go-to library that creators and businesses trust to bring their stories to life, from concept to final cut. Our comprehensive stock media library features over 6 million high-quality video, audio and imagery assets, crafted by accomplished creators worldwide and powered by advanced AI search technology. Through a simple subscription, customers gain unlimited access to our expansive library, plus professional-grade templates and editing tools, while our inclusive content ensures diverse representation. With comprehensive licensing, unlimited downloads and exclusive music available across 150+ platforms, Storyblocks provides everything creators need to tell compelling stories at scale.

Storyblocks is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. To learn more about how Storyblocks is transforming the future of video content creation, visit www.storyblocks.com and follow Storyblocks on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , and Instagram .

