Storyblocks Surpasses 4 Million Assets, Grows Library by 99% Over 2 Years

Storyblocks recaps momentous 2024 with significant asset library growth, reveals new media type with

Snapshots and hires VP of Engineering

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With its significant library growth and video asset expansion, Storyblocks enters 2025 with considerable momentum, which includes a new media type in the Storyblocks image library, Snapshots, and a new VP of Engineering to help foster the company's continuous ethical AI efforts.

Storyblocks surpassed four million assets of high-quality video, audio, imagery, templates and after-effects, in addition to its video editing tools and plug-ins for leading video editing platforms. This library growth represents a 52% increase year over year and a 99% increase over the past two years.

Video Growth

With increased investments in video production among CMOs and marketing teams and the continued shift toward video-first content within the creator economy, Storyblocks' growth remains focused on video-related assets and tools to help speed up video creation for customers and its API partners . Along with significant investments in its video templates, which had 30% growth year over year, Storyblocks' library remains video-first, with over 2.4 million video-related assets.

High-performing videos often contain or directly relate to music. Social platforms and YouTube accelerated the merging of music streaming and video creation, with music appearing in 84% of YouTube content. Over the past year, Storyblocks announced the complete exclusivity of its music library , which includes songs from Grammy-award-nominated artists. The expansion of its music library to over 150 platforms means Storyblocks tracks are available on TikTok, YouTube, Spotify and more, unlocking new avenues for creators and brands to leverage music in videos. This development has coincided with a 72% growth in its exclusive music in 2024.

Snapshots

Hand-in-hand with its increased emphasis on video production, Storyblocks announces Snapshots , a new media type in the Storyblocks image library. The 1 million Snapshots added to its video library enable customers to keep their stories visually consistent across digital channels, sourcing images from the same 4K videos they rely on. Snapshots can be found within an image search and, like all other Storyblocks content, are covered by the Storyblocks license, giving users peace of mind and global distribution rights.

"Surpassing the 4 million assets mark in our content library is an exciting day for us, at Storyblocks, and our customers and partners," said TJ Leonard , CEO of Storyblocks. "With the introduction of Snapshots, we remain committed to creating products and assets that meet the specific needs of Storyblocks customers. Our core mission has always been to provide them with high quality, fully licensed content options while ensuring that our contributor communities receive meaningful earnings on their work."

AI and Product Development

Storyblocks appoints Chris Whyde as its VP of Engineering, where he'll lead the engineering team and support the company's continuous efforts in ethical AI and AI-data partnerships. He joins from Red Ventures where he was the SVP of Engineering and Data Science and brings over 20 years of experience in technology, Big Data, DevOps and process automation as well as expertise in AI and AWS partnerships. Whyde was the recipient of an InfoWorld Technology Leadership Award and DevOps Rising Star Award .

"As the stock media industry continues to evolve across content, AI, and data, I'm excited to join the innovative team at Storyblocks," said Whyde. "By combining our team's expertise with my background in technology, data, and AI, we can help advance industry standards for properly licensed content and ethical data operations."

With the significant growth of AI-generated content and generative AI models, advancements within the stock media space have increased rapidly. Storyblocks is embracing AI capabilities to improve the customer experience on the platform. Released in 2024, its AI-enhanced search delivers the most relevant content to its users. Remaining a step ahead in ethical AI development and creator partnerships, companies must assure users that their content comes from credible, risk-free sources like Storyblocks.

In addition to technological progress, Storyblocks has committed itself to curating a diverse and representative library. The company aims to provide representative search results, aligning with its goal of proactively surfacing content featuring models from underrepresented backgrounds. Other product-related advancements in 2024 included delivering faster, fresher content in its search results through a proprietary algorithm and rapidly analyzing how users engage with content to refine search result rankings in near real-time.

SOURCE Storyblocks