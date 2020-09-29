Storyblocks Launches Maker to Empower Modern Content Creators with Accessible, Production-Quality Video Creation Tools

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblocks , the first and largest subscription-based stock media company, today debuted Maker, an intuitive, integrated video creation and editing platform that helps users at any skill level make professional-quality videos quickly and easily. Video creation skills have become essential for the mass creative class in order to keep up with exploding global demand for digital content. Storyblocks' Maker enables businesses and content creators to produce video content quickly, without the unnecessary complexity of existing video editors.

Maker integrates Storyblocks' royalty-free library of over 860,000+ stock footage clips, music tracks and photos with an easy-to-use editor that allows storytellers to add text, animations, branding, intros and outros to create short promotional videos. The tool guides users through the creation process from start to finish to help users, regardless of their creative or technical experience, create high quality videos that can be seamlessly utilized for both business and social media purposes.

"Video has become the preferred medium for all storytellers, but we find many creatives lack the time, expertise or resources to create enough digital video to keep up with growing demand. Whether launching a YouTube channel, running a small business or working in creative at a large company, too often creatives struggle with an outdated, overly complex video creation process. We built Maker, paired with our market-leading subscription library, in order to speed up and simplify video creation. We want to empower creatives of all skills and backgrounds to harness the power of professional digital video to grow their businesses," said TJ Leonard, CEO, Storyblocks.

Storyblocks Maker is free to use, and users can upgrade to Storyblocks' Unlimited All Access subscription plan to unlock high resolution exporting and remove watermarks on projects that use Storyblocks content.

To demo Storyblocks Maker, please visit www.storyblocks.com/maker.

About Storyblocks:

Storyblocks is a different kind of content company delivering a fresh approach to meet the creative needs of a new generation of storytellers. Built on the belief that all stories deserve a chance to be told, Storyblocks provides video, audio and images through its unique subscription model. By offering unlimited downloads and continually adding fresh content, Storyblocks challenges the paradigm that your ambitious creative vision requires deep pockets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Storyblocks has been recognized by the Inc 5000 list seven consecutive years and was recently named as one of Washington D.C.'s Top Workplaces by The Washington Post, and among the Best Places to Work by the Washington Business Journal.

To find out more about how Storyblocks is changing the future of content creation, go to www.storyblocks.com and follow Storyblocks on Twitter (@storyblocksco) and on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/StoryblocksCo )

