Storyteller Overland Announces Cross-Country Adventure: Vannonball Run

The team will set out on 4,866 mile overland "run," raising money for hurricane relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyteller, the brand that reinvented and grew the overland industry, is setting out on an exciting adventure across the United States – traveling in a 2024 Storyteller MODE XO while raising funds for hurricane relief. Inspired by the 1981 "Cannonball Run", the Vannonball Run is a 3,000-mile automobile race across the U.S., turning the need for speed upside-down and backwards.

Storyteller Co-Founder, Lee Conn and the fiery red 2024 Storyteller MODE XO will embark on the coast-to-coast Vannonball Run journey beginning October 30, 2024. The MODE XO is equipped with a full bath, bedroom and kitchen – so instead of the Cannonball Run's race against time, the Vannonball Run will see Conn arrive in Key West, FL 4,866 miles later: well-rested, well-fed, so fresh and so clean!

As a part of the Vannonball Run, Storyteller will be raising funds for The American Red Cross to aid in hurricane relief. With recent storms devastating the brand's neighboring states throughout the Southeast, Vannonball Run was created to be more than just fun – and to support those affected by this hurricane season. Storyteller is inviting participants and its community to donate a penny for each mile, equaling $48.66.

The overlanding community is invited to join in on the Vannonball Run fun in three exciting ways: online, meeting up along the route, or by joining the overland caravan. The Vannonball Run welcomes all participants-- trucks, RVs, overland rigs, the family truckster, e-bikes– any mode of adventure! Beginning October 30, Storyteller will provide live location updates on Instagram, Facebook and X.

"I am so stoked to be taking on this journey across the country," shared Lee Conn, Storyteller Co-Founder. "The power of adventure has no bounds, and Vannonball Run is the perfect expression of that. We're bringing along our incredible community, and raising money for a cause that is near and dear to us at the same time. It's sure to be an unforgettable experience!"

The Vannonball Run begins on October 30, 2024 in the most Northwast corner of the US, the Olympic Peninsula, and will end at the Southernmost tip of the US, Key West, FL. Over the course of the 4,866 adventurous miles, the crew will be chasing side quests that will take them to the lowest point in the Death Valley to the highest pass reachable through the Rocky Mountains, and everywhere in-between. The Run will embrace the true Storyteller mantra: live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories.

For more information visit vannonballrun.com, or to follow along the route on social by visiting @StorytellerOverland on Instagram and @VannonballRun on X. Donations to The Red Cross can be made directly via Run for Relief.

Storyteller builds adventure vehicles designed with the mission, "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Founder Jeffrey Hunter launched Storyteller with the vision that the overlanding community is an open, inclusive group of people who share the belief that the ultimate luxury is being able to say "yes" to adventure, and perhaps come back with more great stories. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Storyteller provides consumers with the luxury of saying "yes," with a brand you can afford and trust. Find Storyteller's complete array of products and experiences at Storytelleroverland.com or visit the brand on social @storytelleroverland

