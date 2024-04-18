Storyteller Overland announces the launch of the MODE XO with the BoomBox™ bathroom and Electric Slide™ loveseat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyteller Overland, the pioneering adventure lifestyle brand and industry-leading manufacturer of MODE Adventure Vans and GXV Expedition Vehicles, officially announced the MODE XO as the latest addition to their best-in-class Class B RV adventure van lineup.

MODE XO Interior Storyteller Overland MODE XO

The all-new MODE XO floorplan brings Storyteller's industry-leading craftsmanship and innovative approach to interior versatility to an expanded audience of adventurers with the introduction of a spacious, private, and fully enclosed water closet and central storage area which they have dubbed, The BoomBox™.

As a wet bath featuring a shower, toilet with exterior cassette removal hatch, double opening doors and full-length mirror, Storyteller's innovative design creates privacy, functionality and comfort like no other. The BoomBox™ is meticulously crafted to address the challenges of odor and moisture - the most common concerns of including a wet/dry closet in any home on wheels.

As a drying closet, the BoomBox™ is ideal for rain gear, snow sports equipment, fishing waders, wetsuits and everyday items like shoes, boots, and laundry. Featuring an enclosed space with dedicated drainage, fan and optional heat, the BoomBox™ will restore your equipment to peak performance and readiness.



As a storage closet, the BoomBox™ offers next level, spacious storage for larger items. With removable shelves that conveniently double as mountable molle panels beneath the bed, and a hanging rod included in the MODE XO, the BoomBox™ can be organized to accommodate almost any storage need on every grand adventure.

In addition to the all-new and highly versatile BoomBox™ water closet & storage area, the MODE XO floorplan also replaces Storyteller's patented Groove Lounge seating system – as featured in the MODE OG line-up - with its all-new Electric Slide™ three point harness loveseat which features convenient side slide adjustment and power recline for optimum passenger safety and comfort while traveling.

The MODE XO retains most of the other fan favorite features of the MODE OG, like the DreamWeaver™ bed system, the GearHauler Garage Space with full standing height in the rear, as well as the removable overhead cabinets throughout.

Commenting on the "why" behind the launch of the new MODE XO floorplan, Storyteller CEO, Jeffrey Hunter, remarked "Simply put, the new XO with the BoomBox™ and Electric Slide™ exists because we listen intently to our community. Our MODE OG designs with the HALO Shower™ and Groove Lounge™ are perfect for people who prioritize infinite flexibility and openness in their vehicle… while the XO with the BoomBox™ and Electric Slide™ tune in on some specific areas where other people in our community were desiring a bit more privacy. We're just excited to be able to say yes with full confidence to this combined audience of adventurers!" He added, "Our design & engineering team took the feedback for what was already brilliant about the MODE OG and fine-tuned it to make our line-up more accessible to a broader audience. The result is a floorplan that is perhaps a bit more mainstream, but is definitely still a Storyteller through and through with regards to attention to detail, quality, and overall vibe!"

Thanks to Storyteller Overland's industry-challenging no-haggle, see-thru™ pricing model, the MODE XO is available now nationwide and priced starting at $189,787.

STORYTELLER OVERLAND

Storyteller Overland is a Birmingham, AL-based authentic adventure lifestyle brand with a strong, industry-leading presence and reputation for innovation in the burgeoning Class B RV and expedition vehicle manufacturing space. Founded in 2018 by a stellar team of custom vehicle manufacturing veterans and outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts, the company's prime directive is to constantly inspire and equip its growing community of roadtrippers, vanlifers, overlanders, and nomads with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "Live Free. Explore Endlessly. Tell Better Stories." Along with its flagship MODE adventure vans and GXV HILT adventure trucks, Storyteller Overland offers a unique see-thru™ pricing model coupled with a style of customer service and community engagement that provides an unprecedented level of on-demand technical and warranty support for all of its owners out on the open road and beyond. For more information, visit storytelleroverland.com.

Contact

Storyteller Overland

Summer Rogers

[email protected]

SOURCE Storyteller Overland