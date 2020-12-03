Storz & Bickel Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Release of 100 Volcano Classic Signature Edition Vaporizers, Engraved and Plated in 24-Karat Gold

"Storz & Bickel quite literally invented the vaporizer market. The Volcano Classic is coveted for its superior craftsmanship, electromechanical design and unrivaled vaporizing experience," said Jurgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director, Storz & Bickel. "With the release of this commemorative and highly collectible edition, we're offering long-time brand enthusiasts and connoisseurs the most premium vaporization experience on the planet."

The Volcano Classic Signature Edition is available online, and includes the following unique features:

Engraved logo, device number (1-100) and signatures of Markus Storz and Jürgen Bickel

and Jürgen Bickel 24-karat gold-plated cone, filling chamber inserts, screens and metal elements

All-gold and black finishes and black switches

Exclusive anniversary box that includes limited-edition apparel and accessories

A USB featuring the Storz & Bickel documentary

A printed 20th anniversary brochure

Storz & Bickel has also released a Volcano Classic Gold Edition, available now and featuring a 24-karat gold-plated hot air generator.

The Volcano Classic Signature Edition goes on sale at 7 a.m. Eastern Time, Friday, December 4, 2020 at https://www.storz-bickel.com/signature-volcano .

For more information about Storz & Bickel, visit www.storz-bickel.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ: CGC ) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

