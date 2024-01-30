STOUFFER'S INTRODUCES A NEW SINGLE-SERVE SIZE FOR WHITE CHEDDAR MAC & CHEESE, MEETING THE NEEDS OF OPERATORS EVERYWHERE

News provided by

Stouffer's

30 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stouffer's®, a top brand in the frozen food industry, is excited to introduce a new addition to its food service lineup - Stouffer's® Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese. The popular White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is now available in a new size that offers five different preparation methods to suit kitchens of any size, including boil-in-bag, microwave, pizza oven/impinger, rapid-cook oven, and steamer. This premium signature item will help operators easily capture higher profits.

Continue Reading
Stouffer’s White Cheddar Mac & Cheese in a new, easy-to-prep, single-serve portion.
Stouffer’s White Cheddar Mac & Cheese in a new, easy-to-prep, single-serve portion.

Stouffer's® Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is a great option for operators who want to offer high-quality and convenient meals with less waste, especially those with limited footprint kitchens. This dish can help to optimize labor in the food service industry while providing a reliable supply chain and steady cost of goods.

Key Features and Benefits:

  1. Premium Ingredients: Stouffer's® Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is crafted using only the finest ingredients, including 9-month-aged white sharp cheddar cheese and perfectly tender cavatappi pasta. The result is a dish that delivers a satisfying and indulgent experience.
  2. Consistent Quality: With Stouffer's® commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards, operators can be confident in serving a compatible product to their customers. Each single-serve portion can be easily prepared to ensure consistent taste and texture while increasing the speed to the plate.
  3. Convenience and Versatility: Stouffer's® Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese offers unmatched convenience for operators. The individually portioned meals come in easy-to-heat bags, allowing for five quick and efficient preparation methods and less waste, whether for dine-in, takeout, or delivery services. The versatility of this offering makes it a perfect choice for various restaurant concepts, from fast-casual to family-friendly, and even food trucks.
  4. Customer Satisfaction: Stouffer's® has a long-standing reputation for delivering exceptional flavor profiles and satisfying meals. By adding Stouffer's® Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese to their menus, operators can cater to customer preferences, especially those seeking comfort food classics with a twist.

"This new single-serve pouch of Stouffer's® White Cheddar Mac & Cheese makes fulfilling orders much more efficient during off-peak hours or slower seasons," said Doug McGohan, Sr. Manager, Culinary Innovation at Stouffer's®. "With this product innovation, operators now can better control their food costs and eliminate waste without compromising on the same delicious flavor and quality the larger portion is known for." 

As part of Stouffer's® promise to quality and customer satisfaction, the Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese does not contain artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Stouffer's® maintains its dedication to providing meals made with real ingredients that operators can feel good about serving and people can feel good about eating.

Stouffer's® Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese is now available for food service professionals looking to enhance their menu offerings with a premium and convenient solution. With Stouffer's® commitment to excellence, operators can trust in the brand's rich heritage and dedication to quality.

For a sample of Stouffer's® Single-Serve White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, please visit Nestlé Professional.

About Stouffer's® Stouffer's®, a beloved brand of Nestlé, has been a pioneer in the frozen-food industry for decades. Known for its commitment to using premium ingredients and delivering exceptional taste, Stouffer's® offers a wide range of convenient and delicious meal solutions for operators. With a focus on quality and culinary expertise, Stouffer's remains a trusted name in frozen food and an essential choice.

SOURCE Stouffer's

Also from this source

STOUFFER'S® GETS INTO HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH A FROZEN MEALS FIRST, AN ADVENT CALENDAR FILLED WITH FAMILY FAVORITES

STOUFFER'S® GETS INTO HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH A FROZEN MEALS FIRST, AN ADVENT CALENDAR FILLED WITH FAMILY FAVORITES

STOUFFER'S®, the brand best known for its personal and family dishes, is getting into the holiday spirit with the limited-edition STOUFFER'S Comfort...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.