Stout Acquires DebtX Analytics, Expanding Capabilities in Loan Portfolio Valuation, Stress Testing, and CECL Analysis

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a global advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DebtX Analytics, Inc., a provider of loan valuation services and stress testing to banks, insurance companies, private equity and government agencies. This strategic acquisition enhances Stout's suite of services and reinforces its commitment to delivering insights and value to clients worldwide.

For more than 20 years, DebtX Analytics has been a leader in providing vital insights into loan portfolio valuation and performance. Their technology platform and professional expertise enable banks, government agencies, and other financial institutions to make confident, well-informed decisions and comply with audit and regulatory requirements. As part of this acquisition, 13 DebtX Analytics employees, based in Boston, Massachusetts, will join Stout. This transition will offer Stout's new colleagues enhanced marketing and administrative support and access to a wider range of capabilities, strengthening their ability to address clients' needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome DebtX Analytics to the Stout organization," said Greg O'Hara, President of the Valuation Advisory group at Stout. "We think this acquisition aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive advisory services. The addition of DebtX Analytics' expertise will enhance our ability to serve our clients' evolving needs in the financial sector."

"We are excited to join forces with Stout," said William S. Mercer, CEO of DebtX Analytics. "Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation makes this a natural fit. We look forward to leveraging Stout's extensive resources, data, and global reach to expand our impact and deliver even greater value to our clients."

The deal marks Stout's ninth acquisition since Audax Private Equity's investment in November 2021. The acquisition of DebtX Analytics was finalized on November 1, 2024 with legal counsel provided by Winston & Strawn LLP.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About DebtX Analytics, Inc.

DebtX Analytics, Inc. is a full-service financial advisor specializing in the valuation and stress testing of commercial, residential, consumer, and C&I whole loans for financial institutions and government agencies. With over 20 years of loan transaction data, the firm provides independent analytics for loan portfolios, including Fair Value assessments, Stress Testing, CMBS collateral pricing, Loan Loss Reserve Adequacy, M&A valuations, and Regulation W transfer pricing. For more information, visit debtxanalytics.com.

