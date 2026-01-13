Stout Acquires Pointe Advisory and Launches New Strategy Practice

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a global advisory firm, today announced its combination with Pointe Advisory, a leading insights-driven strategic advisory firm. The transaction adds nearly 100 professionals to Stout and establishes Stout Strategy, a newly formed practice that expands the firm's capabilities in the areas of growth strategy and value creation consulting, commercial and vendor due diligence, and competitive intelligence. The new practice strengthens Stout's industry expertise and value creation offerings for private equity sponsors, Office of the CFO, and corporate leaders from the upper middle market to Fortune 500.

Pointe Advisory's team serves clients across the industrials, healthcare, and professional services sectors, bringing a specialized perspective and proprietary factbase to create transformational outcomes in each engagement. The addition of Pointe Advisory enables Stout to deliver a broader, more integrated suite of services spanning commercial roadmaps and strategic planning, opportunity identification, market sizing, landscape benchmarking and monitoring, go-to-market strategy, market research, voice of the customer insights, and post-M&A integration support. Pointe Advisory's evidence-driven approach complements Stout's existing advisory platform and enhances the firm's ability to support clients throughout the transaction and value creation lifecycle.

"This combination represents a meaningful step forward for Stout in the scale of our platform and the depth of expertise we are bringing to our clients," said Cory Thompson, Co-Chief Client Service Officer at Stout. "Pointe Advisory has built a highly respected team with a differentiated ability to translate complex market data into clear, actionable investment and operating strategies. Together, we are continuing to invest in fully integrated advisory solutions that address our clients' most critical needs and evolving decision-making challenges."

"This is the ideal time to join forces with the phenomenal team at Stout. Strategy is only useful if implemented," said Stuart Ferguson, Managing Partner at Pointe Advisory. "And with Stout, we are able to pair our strategic recommendations with the firm's financial, operational and transaction expertise. It creates a strong platform for our clients that bridge smart analysis with real-world outcomes, drawing on the strengths of both firms to elevate impact and deliver lasting value for our clients."

This marks Stout's second acquisition since Integrum's investment in July 2025 and reflects the firm's continued momentum and commitment to strategic growth. The transaction was finalized on December 16, 2025, with legal counsel provided by Winston & Strawn. Clearsight Advisors, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor and Reed Smith provided legal counsel to Pointe Advisory.

For insights into Stout's expanded strategy services following the acquisition, visit stout.com.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, and financial disputes, claims, and investigations. Stout serves a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Its clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm.

Learn more at stout.com.

About Pointe Advisory

Pointe Advisory is an evidence-based strategic advisory firm that provides growth strategy, market intelligence, and commercial due diligence support to Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, and middle-market businesses. With deep expertise across healthcare, industrials, and professional services, Pointe delivers research-driven insights that help clients make confident strategic decisions in a rapidly shifting market landscape. The firm is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. For more information, visit pointeadvisory.com.

