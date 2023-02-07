Stout and porter beer market to grow by 3.56% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing demand for stout and porter beer will drive growth - Technavio

NEW WORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stout and porter beet market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stout and Porter Beer Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beerwulf BV, Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Gruvi, Heineken NV, J and B Craft Drinks, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Left Hand Brewing Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Oskar Blues , Port Brewing Co., Rogue Ales and Spirits, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, The Boston Beer Co. Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Packaging (Cans and Bottles), Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the stout and porter beer market was valued at USD 60.34 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 20.05 billion. The stout and porter beer market size is estimated to grow by USD 22.07 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.92%, according to Technavio.

Stout and porter beer market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Stout and porter beer market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV - The company offers dark beer which comes with a portion of roasted dark malt to add flavor.

- The company offers dark beer which comes with a portion of roasted dark malt to add flavor. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers super dry beer which contains no sugar and has a bitter taste.

- The company offers super dry beer which contains no sugar and has a bitter taste. Beerwulf BV - The company offers stout and porter beer which has four to eight percent of alcohol by volume and is brewed with premium barley and chocolate flavor.

- The company offers stout and porter beer which has four to eight percent of alcohol by volume and is brewed with premium barley and chocolate flavor. Bells Brewery Inc. - The company offers porter dark beer which constitutes ingredients such as water, malt, hops, and house ale yeast.

Stout and porter beer market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Growing demand for stout and porter beer

Increasing number of new product launches

Increasing M&A activities

KEY challenges –

Raw material cost fluctuation

Adverse effects of alcohol on health

Stringent regulations in the food and beverage industry

The stout and porter beer market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this stout and porter beer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the stout and porter beer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the stout and porter beer market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the stout and porter beer market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of stout and porter beer market vendors

Stout And Porter Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AleSmith Brewing Co., Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beerwulf BV, Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, Gruvi, Heineken NV, J and B Craft Drinks, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Left Hand Brewing Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Oskar Blues, Port Brewing Co., Rogue Ales and Spirits, Sprecher, Stone Brewing Co. LLC, and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

