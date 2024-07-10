Stout Broadens Valuation Footprint With Acquisition of Financial Research Associates

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a global advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Financial Research Associates, Inc. (FRA), a nationally recognized financial consulting firm specializing in business valuation, forensic accounting, and litigation support. Established over 40 years ago, FRA brings significant expertise in its core areas, further strengthening Stout's position as one of the largest business valuation, litigation, and family law valuation practices nationwide.

Stout welcomes FRA's team of over 30 professionals to the firm's Valuation Advisory group. The acquisition will provide FRA's clients with access to Stout's extensive network of professionals and additional advisory services, including investment banking, transaction advisory, disputes, claims, and investigations.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Stout as we continue to expand our capabilities in Business Valuation and Litigation Support," said Greg O'Hara, President of the Valuation Advisory group at Stout. "FRA's deep expertise and strong market presence in the tri-state area including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York complement Stout's existing strengths, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional service and solutions to our clients."

"We are excited to join Stout and leverage its extensive resources and global reach," said Jay E. Fishman, Founder and Managing Director at FRA. "This union will allow us to offer our clients enhanced capabilities, deeper industry insights, and access to a broader range of advisory services."

The deal marks Stout's eighth acquisition since Audax Private Equity's investment in November 2021. The acquisition of Financial Research Associates was finalized on July 1, 2024, with legal counsel provided by Winston & Strawn LLP.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About Financial Research Associates, Inc.

Financial Research Associates, Inc. is a financial consulting firm specializing in business valuation and forensic accounting. With over 40 years of experience, FRA offers a wide range of services including litigation support, financial advisory, and forensic investigation. Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, with additional offices in Edison, New Jersey, and New York City, FRA is known for its commitment to delivering precise, insightful financial solutions to clients across various industries. For more information, visit www.frainc.com.

