Stout Enhances Healthcare Valuation Capabilities with Acquisition of HealthCare Appraisers

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a leading global advisory firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HealthCare Appraisers, Inc., a premier provider of healthcare valuation and consulting services. HealthCare Appraisers has been a market leader in healthcare valuation for over two decades and brings unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of delivering exceptional service to its clients. This strategic move underscores Stout's commitment to expanding its healthcare valuation capabilities and further solidifies its position as a leader in the valuation industry.

Stout welcomes HealthCare Appraisers' team of approximately 70 professionals to the firm's Valuation Advisory group, expanding Stout's expertise in healthcare compensation valuation and enhancing their capabilities in business valuation, machinery and equipment valuation, and real estate valuation. The team is led by Founder and Managing Partner Daryl Johnson, who was named as a Managing Director in Stout's Valuation Advisory Group.

"Stout's acquisition of HealthCare Appraisers is a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Greg O'Hara, President of the Valuation Advisory group at Stout. "This strategic move strengthens our healthcare expertise and enhances our service offering, enabling us to help our healthcare clients tackle the unique challenges of the industry more effectively."

"Joining forces with Stout marks an exciting new chapter for HealthCare Appraisers," said Daryl Johnson, Managing Partner at HealthCare Appraisers. "This strategic partnership not only enhances our ability to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients but also presents exciting opportunities for growth and innovation of our capabilities."

The deal marks Stout's sixth acquisition since Audax Private Equity's investment in November 2021. McDermott Will & Emery served as special ESOP counsel. The acquisition of HealthCare Appraisers was finalized on May 16, 2024, with legal counsel provided by Winston & Strawn LLP.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

About HealthCare Appraisers

HealthCare Appraisers is a market leader in healthcare valuation and consulting services headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more than 20 years, HealthCare Appraisers has provided independent, objective, and reliable healthcare valuation and advisory expertise. The team completes approximately 10,000 valuation and consulting projects annually.

SOURCE Stout