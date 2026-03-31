Stout Expands ESOP Advisory Services With Launch of Dedicated Consulting Practice

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout, a global advisory firm, announced the launch of its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Consulting practice, further expanding the firm's capabilities in advising companies and trustees on employee ownership sustainability and capital allocation strategy. The practice will be led by Damien Vira, who recently joined Stout from Principal to drive the growth and development of the offering.

The new practice builds on Stout's decades of experience advising on ESOP-related matters and provides trustees and companies with strategic guidance to support the long-term sustainability and capital planning for ESOP-owned businesses. The launch comes as employee ownership continues to gain traction across the United States, with companies increasingly exploring ESOPs as a succession planning strategy and a way to align employee incentives with long-term company performance.

"ESOPs create powerful alignment between employees and company performance, but they also require thoughtful long-term planning," said Damien Vira, leader of Stout's ESOP Consulting practice. "Our ESOP Consulting team works with trustees and companies to analyze sustainability, anticipate repurchase obligations, and design strategies that help employee-owned companies remain financially strong for years to come."

The launch enhances Stout's ability to deliver integrated ESOP advisory solutions by combining sustainability consulting capabilities with the firm's established expertise in valuation, corporate finance, and other advisory services.

"The launch of our ESOP Consulting practice strengthens our ability to support clients with the strategic analysis and planning needed to sustain successful ESOP-owned organizations," said Aziz El-Tahch, President of ESOP Advisory at Stout. "We're excited to have Damien on board to enhance our position as the market-leading provider of ESOP advisory services."

For more information, visit Stout's ESOP Consulting Services page.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, valuation, accounting and transaction advisory, strategy, and financial disputes, claims, and investigations. Stout serves a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Its clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn more at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm.

SOURCE Stout