Stout Launches Drivr to Transform Portfolio Valuation and Monitoring for Asset Managers

Drivr combines AI-powered data extraction, real-time scenario analysis, audit-ready workflows, and integrated independent valuation opinions.

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announces the launch of Drivr, a purpose-built portfolio valuation and monitoring platform that leverages technology to combine Stout's independent valuation expertise with the monitoring and risk analytics that asset managers employ to manage hard-to-value investments.

Drivr helps alternative asset managers replace fragmented, manual valuation workflows with one integrated platform covering source documentation, portfolio monitoring, scenario analysis, reporting, audit support, and independent valuation opinions.

Built by Stout's valuation practitioners with input from CFOs, valuation teams, chief risk officers, and auditors, Drivr combines AI-powered data extraction, real-time analytics, traceable source-document support, and flexible reporting to improve transparency, reduce handoffs, and shorten valuation timelines.

With Drivr, asset managers can:

Centralize portfolio valuation and monitoring workflows

Extract and organize data from source documents using AI-powered capabilities

Run real-time scenario and sensitivity analyses across positions, sectors, funds, and portfolios

Monitor custom KPIs at frequencies ranging from daily to annually

Provide auditors with transparent, source-linked support

Access data through dashboards, APIs, CSV downloads, or Snowflake integration

Incorporate independent valuation opinions from Stout directly into the workflow

"Asset managers do not need another single function, disconnected application. They need a better operating model for valuation and portfolio monitoring," said Chris Franzek, Managing Director and Co-Leader of Stout's Portfolio Valuation Practice. "Drivr brings the data, analytics, audit trail, and independent valuation support together in one platform so teams can move faster – think hours or days, not weeks – and scale while increasing rigor and transparency."

Drivr is now available for asset management firms seeking a more efficient, transparent, and audit-ready approach to portfolio valuation and monitoring.

For more information, visit Drivr.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm delivering clarity and confidence in high-stakes financial, operational, and strategic situations.

We combine financial expertise with data-driven insights to produce work that is timely, defensible, and built to withstand scrutiny. Our approach is practical and grounded in real-world experience. We bring expertise without complexity, making us a trusted partner that is both rigorous and easy to work with.

Discover how Relentless Excellence® drives everything we do at stout.com.

SOURCE Stout