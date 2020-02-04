Stout Launches Technical Accounting Consulting Practice

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hills, Managing Director, has joined Stout as the firm's National Leader of the Technical Accounting Consulting practice. The new practice offers a flexible and practical approach to technical accounting matters. The practice's core areas of focus include: accounting implications of complex contracts; accounting memoranda and policies; journal entries; filing requirements; financial statement disclosures; and audit support, such as supporting schedules and discussions with auditors.

Mr. Hills' brings more than 15 years in accounting and financial leadership roles within the technical accounting, financial reporting, and transaction advisory functions. He has a diverse transaction background, including experience with acquisitions and initial public offerings, serving in a variety of industries such as technology, consumer products, financial services, and energy. Mr. Hills' technical accounting experience includes: business combinations, consolidations and variable interest entities, stock-based compensation, complex securities, revenue recognition, and lease accounting. He is also experienced in the preparation and review of various SEC filings, including annual and interim reporting, and registration statements.

"Technical accounting is foundational to all forms of financial reporting valuation, and I believe that providing this joint expertise to our clients will be a differentiator for Stout," said Mr. Hills. "Stout's clients have consistently asked for this service and I am excited to partner with our industry-leading valuation professionals in delivering it."

Through the Technical Accounting Consulting practice, Stout's professionals are available to provide expertise across a wide range of accounting topics, including business combinations, complex securities, consolidations, revenue recognition, and lease accounting. Our professionals' large-firm technical knowledge combined with a practical, hands-on approach uniquely positions Stout to deliver accounting horsepower and expertise around esoteric accounting topics.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in: Investment Banking; Transaction Advisory; Valuation Advisory; Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations; and Management Consulting. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

