Stout Ranks as Top Fairness Opinion Provider in 2023

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to once again be recognized as the top fairness opinion advisor in the United States in 2023 as ranked by LSEG in its Global M&A Financial Advisory Review. In addition, Stout was ranked third globally for fairness opinions in 2023.

As a leading transaction opinion provider, Stout leverages its extensive transaction advisory expertise, including valuation, investment banking, financial and tax due diligence, and accounting and reporting advisory services to assist corporate boards and other fiduciaries in making sound business decisions and completing their critical and often highly complex transactions. Since 2012, Stout has consistently ranked as a top fairness opinion provider by LSEG.*

"The transaction market in 2023 was definitely impacted by higher interest rates, resulting in a number of deals being derailed or postponed," said Kim Randolph, Managing Director and Transaction Opinions Practice Co-Leader. "Despite the challenging deal environment, or perhaps because of it, GP-led secondary transactions and continuation vehicles continued to emerge as viable alternatives to traditional sale processes. New SEC rulemaking regarding the requirement for a valuation opinion or a fairness opinion in GP-led secondary transactions led to an increase in demand for related transaction opinions. As always, we are grateful that our clients continue to place their trust in us to provide independent, well-supported, and highly responsive fairness and solvency opinion services in support of their transactions, and we are proud to have maintained our market-leading position."

"Our talented and experienced Transaction Opinions professionals look forward to working with corporate boards, special committees, fund managers, trustees, and other fiduciaries as they navigate the deal market in 2024 and beyond," said Tim Cummins, Managing Director and Transaction Opinions Practice Co-Leader.

*Based on the total number of deals reported by more than 20 companies since 2012 in LSEG's Global M&A Financial Advisory Review (formerly known as Refinitiv's Mergers and Acquisitions Review). Individual yearly U.S. rankings for Stout: 1 (2023), 1 (2022), 2 (2021), 1 (2020), 2 (2019), 2 (2018), 2 (2017), 3 (2016), 2 (2015), 1 (2014), 3 (2013), 1 (2012).

About Stout
Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in corporate finance, accounting and transaction advisory, valuation, financial disputes, claims, and investigations. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd, Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices.

